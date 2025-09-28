Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream code release date and countdown

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream will premiere globally on September 29, 2025, and it will unveil all the new content from the upcoming patch. The host will announce new banners, events, and quests alongside a special code. Players can redeem it to earn free resources, including Polychrome and Dennies.This article further explores the release window of the ZZZ 2.3 livestream code.Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream code release detailsHoYoverse will share a single redemption code shortly into the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream. The telecast will air globally on September 29, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). Viewers will find it difficult to track the show, as the timing will vary based on their location. In that case, they can refer to the following list containing the broadcast schedule for major regions:Americas(September 29, 2025)Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 4:30 AMMountain Daylight Time (MDT): 5:30 AMCentral Daylight Time (CDT): 6:30 AMEastern Daylight Time (EDT): 7:30 AMEurope (September 29, 2025)Western European Summer Time (WEST): 12:30 PMCentral European Summer Time (CEST): 1:30 PMEastern European Summer Time (EEST): 2:30 PMAsia (September 29, 2025)India Standard Time (IST): 5 pmChina Standard Time (CST): 7:30 pmPhilippine Standard Time (PHT): 7:30 pmJapanese Standard Time (JST): 8:30 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): 8:30 pmThe countdown below will help track the time until the livestream premieres globally:You can watch the upcoming Special Program on the game’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.How to redeem Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream codeHoYoverse lets you redeem any active Zenless Zone Zero code via the following methods:Redeem on the official websiteHow to redeem on official webpage (Image via HoYoverse)Visit the official code redemption website.Log in to your account with the proper credentials.Pick the server if the webpage doesn't detect one automatically.Enter the livestream code in the empty box.Click on the Redeem button to activate the code.Redeem in-gameHow to redeem in-game (Image via HoYoverse)Launch the game on any device.Click on the Pause button once the character appears on the screen. Doing so will bring up the in-game menu.Navigate to More and click on Redemption Code to open a pop-up window.Insert the code in the empty dialogue box.Click on Redeem to claim the rewards.Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.