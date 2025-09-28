Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream code release date and countdown

By Akash Paul
Modified Sep 28, 2025 21:08 GMT
Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream announcement
Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream code will reward free Polychrome (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream will premiere globally on September 29, 2025, and it will unveil all the new content from the upcoming patch. The host will announce new banners, events, and quests alongside a special code. Players can redeem it to earn free resources, including Polychrome and Dennies.

Ad

This article further explores the release window of the ZZZ 2.3 livestream code.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream code release details

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

HoYoverse will share a single redemption code shortly into the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream. The telecast will air globally on September 29, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). Viewers will find it difficult to track the show, as the timing will vary based on their location. In that case, they can refer to the following list containing the broadcast schedule for major regions:

Americas(September 29, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 4:30 AM
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 5:30 AM
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 6:30 AM
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 7:30 AM
Ad

Europe (September 29, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 12:30 PM
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 1:30 PM
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 2:30 PM

Asia (September 29, 2025)

  • India Standard Time (IST): 5 pm
  • China Standard Time (CST): 7:30 pm
  • Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 7:30 pm
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 8:30 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 8:30 pm

The countdown below will help track the time until the livestream premieres globally:

Ad

You can watch the upcoming Special Program on the game’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

How to redeem Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream code

HoYoverse lets you redeem any active Zenless Zone Zero code via the following methods:

Redeem on the official website

How to redeem on official webpage (Image via HoYoverse)
How to redeem on official webpage (Image via HoYoverse)
  • Visit the official code redemption website.
  • Log in to your account with the proper credentials.
  • Pick the server if the webpage doesn't detect one automatically.
  • Enter the livestream code in the empty box.
  • Click on the Redeem button to activate the code.
Ad

Redeem in-game

How to redeem in-game (Image via HoYoverse)
How to redeem in-game (Image via HoYoverse)
  • Launch the game on any device.
  • Click on the Pause button once the character appears on the screen. Doing so will bring up the in-game menu.
  • Navigate to More and click on Redemption Code to open a pop-up window.
  • Insert the code in the empty dialogue box.
  • Click on Redeem to claim the rewards.
Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Akash Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications