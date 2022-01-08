3 reasons why losing to Max Verstappen has tarnished Lewis Hamilton's legacy

Lewis Hamilton is undoubtedly one of the greatest talents ever to drive a Formula 1 car. His achievements are second to none and his impact on the sport is unprecedented. His records, in all probability, might not be broken anytime soon.

Having said that, however, the loss to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi not only hurt Hamilton but also a chunk of the F1 fanbase as well. One consequence that the F1 world might not have become averse to is the fact that the loss to the Dutchman has tarnished the legacy of the Mercedes driver.

Before we proceed, one thing needs to be made abundantly clear: Lewis Hamilton is one of the best drivers of the decade. There is no debate about it, and in many ways, his name will go down in the list of the F1 greats.

What Hamilton might not go down as, after his loss to Max Verstappen, is the GOAT. Not many in the history of F1 could have contested for, and not many in the future could contest for this rare title.

Hamilton will always be considered one of the elites of the sport, but he has lost out on the opportunity to be called the 'Gold Standard'. In this piece, let's have a look at why that is the case.

#1 Lewis Hamilton lost to an elite talent in Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton had a colossal battle against Max Verstappen throughout the F1 2021 season. On some occasions, Verstappen had the edge, while on others, Hamilton reigned supreme.

In the end, the two drivers were tied on points heading into the season finale and, it goes without saying, that both drivers deserved the title. It was, however, more than obvious that Verstappen had some rotten luck during the season that had kept Hamilton in the fight for the title.

Regardless, Verstappen was undeniably the better driver throughout the season. This sentiment gets further validation courtesy of the rankings given by the team bosses and the drivers that ranked Verstappen above Hamilton.

While there is nothing wrong with losing to an elite driver like Max Verstappen, it does create a dent in Lewis Hamilton's legacy. It was a legacy where the latter was considered to be the greatest driver ever in F1 by many.

#2 Hamilton did not have a performance deficit with his machinery

Lewis Hamilton's defeat to Max Verstappen was unlike the one in 2010 against Sebastian Vettel where Hamilton just didn't have the machinery, or unlike the defeat in 2012 where reliability was just not on his side.

This was not a loss caused by circumstances beyond Lewis Hamilton's control, or by having slower machinery at his disposal. This was a loss caused by the seven-time world champion getting outdriven by the young Red Bull driver.

There will definitely be detractors talking about what happened in Abu Dhabi, but then, luck had not been Max Verstappen's best friend throughout the season either.

Lewis Hamilton had the machinery capable of winning the title but it was the young Dutchman who would clinch the title and beat the Briton fair and square.

#3 Hamilton's triumph over Verstappen would have sealed the GOAT status

Josh @Lem_WWFC Happy birthday to the goat @LewisHamilton . Really hope he’s back on the grid next season. Can’t wait for him to break his social media silence. Happy birthday to the goat @LewisHamilton. Really hope he’s back on the grid next season. Can’t wait for him to break his social media silence. https://t.co/FGAqnlCq1X

Lewis Hamilton was on the cusp of becoming the undisputed GOAT of Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi. If he had won the race, he would have beaten Michael Schumacher's record of seven world titles. Simultaneously, he would have beaten Max Verstappen, an elite driver on the grid, in a straight battle in an equally competitive car.

Hamilton has won multiple titles throughout his career. But arguably if we dig deeper, these triumphs have been achieved either because of the significant pace advantage of Mercedes, or by beating drivers that just don't rank amongst the elites on the grid.

Drivers like Felipe Massa, Nico Rosberg and Valtteri Bottas are all exceptional drivers. None of them, however, were top-tier drivers on the grid when they competed against Hamilton.

Verstappen is indubitably a class apart. The Dutch driver is an elite talent and beating him in equal machinery would have seen Hamilton become the undisputed GOAT of Formula 1.

With Max Verstappen winning, however, the debate of Lewis Hamilton being the GOAT in F1 has been put to rest.

