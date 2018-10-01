Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Dan Ticktom out of Toro Rosso driver race : F1 2018-2019

Wahid
CONTRIBUTOR
News
18   //    01 Oct 2018, 12:50 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Russia - Qualifying
F1 Grand Prix of Russia - Qualifying

Toro Rosso has ruled Dan Ticktum out of the running for the second Toro Rosso situate close by Daniil Kvyat for 2019.


Ticktum, a 19-year-old Briton, is a title contender in European F3, yet at Sochi, he was criticized by Red Bull supervisor Christian Horner for ongoing remarks made about Mick Schumacher.


Horner additionally said Ticktum isn't prepared for F1, and Toro Rosso supervisor Franz Tost concurs.


Toro Rosso supervisor Franz Tost said that Dan Ticktum is a talented young driver but yet he can't help suspecting that it is too soon for him to go to F1. He said more that Ticktum needs one more year or two in Super Formula or Formula 2 he also included that Formula one is presently exceptionally intricate and quick and to go straight from Formula 3 with the current F1 directions is extremely troublesome.


Ticktum likewise doesn't have an F1 super permit, which prior baffled Red Bull driver manager Dr Helmut Marko.


In any case, Tost stated that he like the super permit rules, It implies the drivers who come to formula one have the vital aptitudes and experience.


Media reports say Pascal Wehrlein or Mick Schumacher is in the racing to be Kvyat's 2019 Toro Rosso partner.


Be that as it may, Marko says Brendon Hartley could keep his seat all things considered.


F1 Grand Prix of Russia - Final Practice
F1 Grand Prix of Russia - Final Practice

Hartley has whatever is left of the season to substantiate himself, he just needs to beat Pierre Gasly and he realizes that as well, in any case, abandoning him in the car would not be the most noticeably bad arrangemen Marko stated.


Marko demanded that Esteban Ocon would just be a contender on the off chance that he was "free from all agreements", however, both the Frenchman and Toto Wolff have said he will remain a Mercedes-sponsored driver.


So there's still 1 empty slot available in the team which is likely to be filled by Bredon Hartley alongside Daniel Kvyat for 2019 season.

Russian GP Scuderia Ferrari Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda Brendon Hartley Pierre Gasly F1 Schedule F1 Drivers 2018 F1 Calendar 2019
Wahid
CONTRIBUTOR
