"F***ing silent assassin": Red Bull Christian Horner's reaction to finding out who Adrian Newey's manager was

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner had a few choice words when he found out who Adrian Newey's manager was. It was a major revelation for everyone involved this season when, in the press release, the ace designer mentioned Eddie Jordan as his manager and thanked him.

Eddie Jordan is someone with an illustrious past in F1. He was a team owner in the 1990s and early 2000s. During this time, his team Jordan F1 was home to Michael Schumacher's debut race. He also had Ralf Schumacher as one of his racers.

The current Aston Martin team's lineage goes back to Jordan, who sold his team in 2005. Throughout his association with F1, Eddie was known as someone who could get things done. A shrewd businessman with an eye on finding the most gain for himself.

This was precisely why, when Adrian Newey's exit from Red Bull did not involve any gardening leave, quite a few people felt Eddie Jordan had a role to play. In a recent episode of the "Formula for Success" podcast, Eddie Jordan revealed Red Bull boss Christian Horner's exasperated reaction to finding out who Newey's manager was. He recalled,

"Christian, do you know what he called me? Do you know what he called me when he found this? First of all, his jaw was somewhere around near the end of his trousers. You know, it’s quite a big jaw in the first place, but he called me: ‘Ah, EJ, you’re a f**king silent assassin’.”

"No-one saw that coming at all": Former Red Bull driver

Former Red Bull driver and fellow host of the "Formula for Success" podcast, David Coulthard admitted that no one saw it coming. Eddie Jordan's involvement in the entire scheme of things was something that was a major surprise for everyone, and it's no coincidence that Adrian Newey got a great deal out of it. Coulthard said,

"Well, you’d rather be a silent assassin than somebody hearing you coming. No-one saw that coming at all. Nobody knew you were managing Adrian.”

With the help of Eddie Jordan, Adrian Newey will now be able to leave Red Bull at the end of the first quarter of 2025 and be ready to join any other team instantly without having to wait. The future for the wizard does appear to point towards a role at Ferrari, but until that deal is done and dusted, it is hard to make any claim with certainty.