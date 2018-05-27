Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    F1's showcase Monaco GP kicks off motorsports' busiest day

    F1's showcase Monaco GP kicks off motorsports' busiest day

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 27 May 2018, 05:01 IST
    39
    AP Image

    One of the busiest days in motorsports has arrived.

    The Formula One series kicks things off with the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. With its sparkling harbor and Champagne-swilling fans watching from huge yachts, it is the jewel in the F1 calendar. After a difficult start to his title defense, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has won the past two races and leads Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel by 17 points.

    But Hamilton starts from third place on the grid behind Vettel and Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo. Ricciardo took pole position in fine style, while his teammate Max Verstappen starts from the back after crashing before qualifying even started.

    The 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 sees the career finale of Danica Patrick at the biggest race on the IndyCar calendar. She has stolen the spotlight for "The Great American Race" — but Helio Castroneves is chasing a record-tying fourth victory in the twilight of his IndyCar career.

    NASCAR wraps things up Sunday night with one of its biggest races of the year, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. Kyle Busch has won a Cup points race at every track on the NASCAR circuit except Charlotte. But he has positioned himself to fill that void by taking pole in the No. 18 Toyota.

    Formula 1 Monaco GP: Top 5 Crashes of all Time
    RELATED STORY
    Formula 1: Top 5 greatest races, Monaco Grand Prix
    RELATED STORY
    F1 2018: Monaco GP Preview, Info, Stats and everything...
    RELATED STORY
    Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix - 5 Classic races featuring...
    RELATED STORY
    Fantasy F1, Monaco GP: Top Constructor & Top 5 Drivers to...
    RELATED STORY
    Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix Trivia
    RELATED STORY
    F1 2018: 5 early predictions for the 2018 Monaco GP
    RELATED STORY
    Ferrari looking to get back on track in F1 at Monaco GP
    RELATED STORY
    Leclerc carries memories of his father, Bianchi at Monaco
    RELATED STORY
    Women back on the grid at Monaco GP, but in a different role
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...