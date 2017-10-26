Hamilton determined to seal title in style

Lewis Hamilton thinks he could be in for a "good weekend" in Mexico City but will only be content if he wins.

by Omnisport 26 Oct 2017, 20:16 IST

Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the United States Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton said he will be in no mood to celebrate if he seals a fourth Formula One world title without winning the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend.

Hamilton will be crowned champion if he finishes at least fifth at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday after stretching his lead over Sebastian Vettel to 66 points with a United States Grand Prix victory.

The Mercedes driver is determined to finish off the job in Mexico City by taking the top step on the podium

"I plan to win. I'm not here for anything else but number one." said the Briton.

"I was just thinking about it as I was walking in here. It is true that I only need to finish fifth. But I thought to myself 'how would I feel if I was to finish fifth and win the world championship?'

"It wouldn't feel great. I want to be on top of the podium. You want to be up there, as a racing driver, you constantly show your performance and your strength and you never want that to waiver.

"That's my goal this weekend. It's going to be difficult I think. I think [it will be] a lot closer between Red Bull and Ferrari and us.

"But I love that and so I'm hoping that if I'm able to drive like I did in the last race, last week, I think it could be a good weekend."