Hamilton fastest in 3rd practice at Russian GP

News
29 Sep 2018, 15:56 IST
AP Image

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Lewis Hamilton was fastest again in the third practice session for the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday as he targets a win which would further extend his championship lead over rival Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton led Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by 0.254 seconds. Vettel was third, 0.6 off Hamilton's time.

Vettel's session ended in an awkward fashion with the German driver parked at the end of the pit lane, having failed to get out in time for another lap.

Hamilton also led Friday's second session as Vettel admitted he and Ferrari were struggling with his tires.

Hamilton has a 40-point lead over Vettel in the standings and has won four of the last five races.

