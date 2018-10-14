×
'He has Michael's racing genes' - Schumacher Jnr lifts F3 title

PTI
NEWS
News
11   //    14 Oct 2018, 23:56 IST

Hockenheim (Germany), Oct 14 (AFP) Mick Schumacher is tipped to carry the famous surname into Formula One as the newly-crowned European Formula Three champion finished the season with his 14th podium placing on Sunday.

The 19-year-old son of stricken Formula One legend Michael Schumacher took second in the final race of the 2018 season at Germany's Hockenheim circuit.

Having already been confirmed European F3 champion on Saturday, Schumacher finished the last race of 2018 behind his Prema team mate Robert Shwartzman for his 14th podium place in the 30-race season, with seven wins.

"Mick has the racing genes of Michael," said Gerhard Berger, boss of the German Touring Car championship.

"If he can continue to deliver performances like these, then he will find his way into Formula One."

The head of Mercedes motorsport was equally impressed as Schumacher enjoyed a phenomenal second half of the season by picking up five straight wins last month to seize control of the drivers' championship.

"He can be a big name in our sport," said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

"The boy was in the spotlight from the beginning and was under huge pressure, it's far from easy to deal with that."

Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport declared there is an "heir to the Schumacher dynasty" - 14 years after Michael Schumacher's last F1 world title and 28 years after he was crowned German F3 champions, at two years older than Mick is now.

For the teenager with the one of the most famous surnames in motorsport, the first major title of his career was "a nice feeling and confirmation that we're doing something right," he said, making sure to thank his Prema team for their support.

Schumacher has qualified for a FIA "super licence", a prerequisite to race in Formula One, and is weighing up whether to move up to Formula Two or higher.

"Not yet," he replied when asked if he has decided about his future, but revealed talks are in progress.

Schumacher's success has generated huge interest in F3.

On Saturday night, he was interviewed live by German national broadcaster ZDF, yet the condition of his father was not addressed.

Michael Schumacher, 49, has not been seen in public since suffering serious head injuries during a skiing accident in December 2013 while skiing with Mick and his condition is a secret closely guarded by his family

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Mick Schumacher wins European F3 title
F1: Michael Schumacher and his son Mick's first career...
5 Youngsters who deserve a spot in F1 soon
F1: 5 of the most memorable Schumacher vs Hakkinen moments
F1: Mick Schumacher in the frame for Toro Rosso next year
Ferrari's 'door' opens to Mick Schumacher
20 fantastic facts about Michael Schumacher the F1 fans...
F1: Top 5 Rivalries of Michael Schumacher.
Top 5 races between Fernando Alonso and Michael Schumacher
F1: Most pole positions of all-time
