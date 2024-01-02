"He wasn’t going to do it again": Lewis Hamilton's former adversary lauded for 'smart' retirement by ex-F1 team owner

Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan has praised Nico Rosberg for timing his retirement perfectly after beating Lewis Hamilton in 2016. The German driver was Hamilton's teammate at Mercedes during the team's dominant era and lost to Brit in 2014 and 2015 for the title.

In 2016, however, Hamilton was unable to catch up with Rosberg late in the season and ended up losing. Before the FIA gala, where Rosberg was supposed to be given the trophy of the champion, he announced that he was retiring from the sport. The move was seen as a major surprise because more often than not, with winning a title a driver is accompanied by a lot of monetization prospects.

Rosberg left all of it and was no more a part of the sport. Talking about the German on his podcast Formula for Success, Eddie Jordan touched on why he felt Nico left the sport. According to Eddie, the former Lewis Hamilton teammate had dedicated all of himself to becoming a world champion. With the kind of adversary that Lewis was, Nico saw the writing on the wall and decided to leave on a high.

Terming the decision to retire as smart, Jordan said,

“What struck me was he wins the World Championship, and you really coin it and cash in on that World Championship the following year in terms of experience, and Nico walked away. And I think he’s very smart."

He added,

"He realized that he’d put everything into beating Lewis and he wasn’t going to do it again, or he didn’t want to have to bother to try to do it again. He set out what he wanted to do. Second, second, first. I mean, phenomenal. And he is a major, major part of Mercedes."

Jordan has special words of praise for Lewis Hamilton's former adversary

Talking about Lewis Hamilton's former teammate, Jordan praised the kind of resolve and skill it would have taken in 2016. Nico Rosberg had already lost to Lewis Hamilton twice and when that happens one can lose a lot of confidence.

Commending the German on his resolve, Jordan said,

“I’d have to say that that particular era, the way he tackled, the skill and the might and we all know how great Lewis was at that particular era, for Nico to do that, I think was immense. And I think he must have had great willpower, great confidence, great belief in himself to actually get himself up to beat Lewis in that same team and the same car.”

After Rosberg's retirement, Lewis would not lose another title until the 2021 F1 season when he was beaten by Max Verstappen.