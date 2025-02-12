“Hopefully the car is better”: Fans react as Max Verstappen headlines Red Bull’s 2025 replica collection

Red Bull Racing have revealed their 2025 replica collection, showing off the kit by having their driver Max Verstappen model the t-shirt and bomber jacket from their new series. The replica collection has been designed by Castore, a British performance sportswear brand, who have been a partner for the Austrian team since September 2022.

Verstappen showed off the look for the merchandise in a post shared by the team on their social media, which also announced the availability for fans to be able to purchase it in time for the new season.

Sharing the photos of the Dutchman to X (formerly Twitter) earlier today, the team captioned it:

"On. The. Limit. Unveiling our all-new 2025 replica collection 😍 "

Fans took to the comment section of the post to share their reactions to the Red Bull's 2025 look, with commenters being dissatisfied with the appearance and hoping that the development of the car for the upcoming season has seen more attention.

"Hopefully the car is better than the team kit," a fan wrote.

"Good, it seems like you guys put all your design budget & efforts on the car!," another said, poking fun at the team.

Other fans also shared their honest feelings about the team's kit:

"Whoever’s in charge of designing red bull’s kits and liveries needs to stop thinking “less is more” and start getting a bit more creative and use your God-given talent. Your job is to be a designer, fall in love with designing and don’t just copy and paste or make small changes," a fan ranted.

"Sometimes it's better to leave a good design and stop inventing..." another wrote.

"There’s always next year I guess," a fan said.

The livery of Red Bull's 2025 car, RB21, is set to be released next week on 18th February at the F1 75 event taking place at the O2 Arena in London. The event has been announced to be streaming live on F1's social media channels, including YouTube.

Red Bull announce new cybersecurity partner for the 2025 season

One of Red Bull's newest partners, whose name will be seen on the team's kit, is the cybersecurity company 1Password. The team will be implementing the company's 'Extended Access Management' from the upcoming season to help secure access to applications, safeguard proprietary innovation, help with innovation, protect the organization's employees worldwide, and assist in securing engineering workflows.

The team's instagram account shared a video earlier this week to announce their new tie-up, captioning it with:

"Access granted 🔓 Logging in securely this season, from the campus to the track, with our new exclusive Cybersecurity Partner, @1password 🤝"

Max Verstappen and his new teammate, Liam Lawson, will have their first race together in the season opener in Melbourne, which will take place from March 14-16.

