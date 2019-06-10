Canadian GP Twitter Reactions: What F1 Driver's said about Vettel's penalty?

Sebastian Vettel - Canadian Grand Prix 2019

Sebastian Vettel had it all to give Ferrari and the German their first victory of the 2019 Formula season in the Canadian Grand Prix.

Vettel started from pole and took the chequered flag ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in Montreal but the German was handed a 5-second penalty for an incident on Lap 48 of the race.

Vettel while battling with Hamilton ran wide at turn 4 and rejoined the track via the grass which almost forced Hamilton into the wall. Vettel's Ferrari was thrown off the kerb and the Ferrari driver did his best to avoid a crash with the Mercedes driver.

Vettel's penalty on the incident sparked a controversy on social media and several former F1 drivers, Formula E drivers and NASCAR superstar Jimmie Johnson took to Twitter to express their views on the incident.

Very very https://t.co/CJcFu85l7f joy in watching this race ,two champions driving brilliantly,will end in a false result. — Nigel Mansell CBE (@nigelmansell) June 9, 2019

Wouldn’t go to the podium if I was Vettel. Honestly. — Giedo van der Garde (@GvanderGarde) June 9, 2019

Any of the stewards ever raced at the front in F1? Didn’t watch the race.. have now seen the “incident”.

Mental penalty. 🥴🧐 — Mark Webber (@AussieGrit) June 9, 2019

My wife says it was f**king racing. I've had a word with her about swearing in the house. #f1 — Damon Hill (@HillF1) June 9, 2019

I think the function of the stewards is to penalize flagrantly unsafe moves not honest mistakes as result of hard racing. What happened at #CanadaGp is not acceptable at this level of our great sport. @F1 — Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) June 9, 2019

The podium cermony showed how no one was happy to be up there, as a result of this stupid penalty. It ruined a great race for all us fans... Kudos to Vettel for not having it, and to Hamilton for being a great sportsman. #anticlimax #F1 — Felix Rosenqvist (@FRosenqvist) June 9, 2019

This penalty is bullshit.... #F1 🙈 — Daniel Abt (@Daniel_Abt) June 9, 2019

Terrible just terrible decision by the F1 Stewards. Just loved Seb swapping place boards around 👌🏻👌🏻 — Jason Plato (@jasonplato) June 9, 2019

my observation on Vettel rejoining: his helmet moved to look into mirror only after steering correction! that he slid that far is laws of physics. No space for Lewis is name of game with street tracks. What happened to #LetThemRace ? Was it sketchy? yes! a penalty? not in my view — alex wurz (@alex_wurz) June 9, 2019

