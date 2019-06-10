×
Canadian GP Twitter Reactions: What F1 Driver's said about Vettel's penalty?

Feature
10 Jun 2019, 13:24 IST

Sebastian Vettel - Canadian Grand Prix 2019
Sebastian Vettel - Canadian Grand Prix 2019

Sebastian Vettel had it all to give Ferrari and the German their first victory of the 2019 Formula season in the Canadian Grand Prix.

Vettel started from pole and took the chequered flag ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in Montreal but the German was handed a 5-second penalty for an incident on Lap 48 of the race.

Vettel while battling with Hamilton ran wide at turn 4 and rejoined the track via the grass which almost forced Hamilton into the wall. Vettel's Ferrari was thrown off the kerb and the Ferrari driver did his best to avoid a crash with the Mercedes driver.

Vettel's penalty on the incident sparked a controversy on social media and several former F1 drivers, Formula E drivers and NASCAR superstar Jimmie Johnson took to Twitter to express their views on the incident.

Was Vettel's penalty fair or not?

Tags:
Canadian Grand Prix 2019 Scuderia Ferrari Sebastian Vettel
Contact Us