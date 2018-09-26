Kimi Raikkonen finally exposes the entire Ferrari sacking incident and Sauber reunion decision

Kimi Raikkonen and Charles Leclerc had been the talk for the town since rumors (then) started to float on the internet about Leclerc getting a seat next to Vettel for 2019. No concrete reports had emerged, and thus there was a lot of anxiety among the F1 fraternity regarding the future of one of the most loved drivers on the circuit.

The official announcement did come, and despite rumours (then) of the new Ferrari management trying hard to keep Kimi for another season, the Finn was sacked and replaced by Leclerc.

When the news broke out regarding Kimi, the Ferrari fans wanted to listen to Kimi’s version of how the entire incident panned out and when was he informed about Ferrari’s decision.

Finally, now Kimi Raikkonen decided to speak up and tell his and Ferrari fans his side. Raikkonen has revealed in an interview to Sky Sports that Ferrari had indeed informed him about their decision during the Italian GP weekend and it was only then that he started talking to Sauber regarding a potential return.

Kimi was at his best during the interview, coming up with brilliant monosyllabic answers, ones that were making Hamilton standing next to him laugh uncontrollably.

He was also asked if he the move to Sauber would now mean him helping or maybe not helping Vettel in the title challenge this year. To this, Kimi again being an 'Iceman" he is, had a very straightforward answer saying:

I can only drive one car obviously.

The move to Sauber did come as a surprise to many F1 fans, as when news of a Ferrari dismissal came through, a lot of fans believed it was the end of Kimi in F1, as none of the team could really afford the services of Kimi.

There was also speculation about if Kimi would have wanted to drive for a much slower car on which again Kimi replied with a deadpan answer:

Why not?

Then he was asked if he is still passionate about racing on which Kimi replied:

I'm not actually, I'm just playing head games with you guys, deciding to sign for two years and not be happy

In this interview, Kimi was so typical of him; he exposed all the incident in a very non "controversial" way.