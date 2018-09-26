Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kimi Raikkonen finally exposes the entire Ferrari sacking incident and Sauber reunion decision

Waleed Shamsi
CONTRIBUTOR
News
87   //    26 Sep 2018, 02:20 IST

Enter c

Kimi Raikkonen and Charles Leclerc had been the talk for the town since rumors (then) started to float on the internet about Leclerc getting a seat next to Vettel for 2019. No concrete reports had emerged, and thus there was a lot of anxiety among the F1 fraternity regarding the future of one of the most loved drivers on the circuit.

The official announcement did come, and despite rumours (then) of the new Ferrari management trying hard to keep Kimi for another season, the Finn was sacked and replaced by Leclerc.

When the news broke out regarding Kimi, the Ferrari fans wanted to listen to Kimi’s version of how the entire incident panned out and when was he informed about Ferrari’s decision.

Finally, now Kimi Raikkonen decided to speak up and tell his and Ferrari fans his side. Raikkonen has revealed in an interview to Sky Sports that Ferrari had indeed informed him about their decision during the Italian GP weekend and it was only then that he started talking to Sauber regarding a potential return.

Enter capti

Kimi was at his best during the interview, coming up with brilliant monosyllabic answers, ones that were making Hamilton standing next to him laugh uncontrollably.

He was also asked if he the move to Sauber would now mean him helping or maybe not helping Vettel in the title challenge this year. To this, Kimi again being an 'Iceman" he is, had a very straightforward answer saying:

I can only drive one car obviously.

The move to Sauber did come as a surprise to many F1 fans, as when news of a Ferrari dismissal came through, a lot of fans believed it was the end of Kimi in F1, as none of the team could really afford the services of Kimi.

There was also speculation about if Kimi would have wanted to drive for a much slower car on which again Kimi replied with a deadpan answer:

Why not?

Then he was asked if he is still passionate about racing on which Kimi replied:

I'm not actually, I'm just playing head games with you guys, deciding to sign for two years and not be happy

In this interview, Kimi was so typical of him; he exposed all the incident in a very non "controversial" way.


Topics you might be interested in:
Russian GP Scuderia Ferrari Kimi Raikkonen Sebastian Vettel
Waleed Shamsi
CONTRIBUTOR
Chemical Engineer at day but an automobile enthusiast for life.
F1: Top 5 closest world championship title battles of the...
RELATED STORY
F1: 10 most memorable moments from the Russian Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 Pointers for Russian Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1 Russian Grand Prix 2018 - Telecast details, Time,...
RELATED STORY
What made Kimi Raikkonen sign for Sauber?
RELATED STORY
F1: Ferrari don't fear any upcoming races - Vettel
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Raikkonen to leave Ferrari and join Sauber
RELATED STORY
Raikkonen to leave Ferrari, return to Sauber at end of 2018
RELATED STORY
F1: Kimi to step down at Ferrari, to join Sauber starting...
RELATED STORY
F1: Vettel more aggressive than Hamilton with Russian GP...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us