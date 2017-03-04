Kurt Busch partied with Rob Gronkowski until 3am after Daytona 500 win

by Opta News 04 Mar 2017, 04:15 IST

Kurt Busch tried to pace himself after winning the Daytona 500 on Sunday to kick off the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup season, but that is hard to do with Rob Gronkowski around.

The Patriots tight end, who also happens to be a Monster Energy sponsored athlete, spent the weekend partying it up in Florida and had a VIP event at a local club in Daytona Beach after the race.

It was only fitting the race winner showed up. On Friday Busch told reporters about the shenanigans that went down after the Great American Race.

"Sunday night after victory lane and all the media requirements and different celebrations and pictures, my in-laws were there and we went to their boat parked in the intercoastal waterways to have a couple beers and my phone was blowing up with Monster people," Busch said.

"They were down at [night club] Razzles and I was like, 'Razzles, I remember that place, let's go'.

"Gronk was down there and had the VIP area so we went. I don't know what time I left Razzles but I was there partying with Gronk and that is a cool stamp to put down to say that you did that.

"Those are the celebrations you don't forget about. I left there at about 3:15 or 3:30am and that is what it takes to pace yourself to make it to the breakfast event with Daytona pushing our car into the Hall of Fame museum the proper way on Monday morning."

Despite the late night Busch was wide awake for the traditional winner's breakfast in Daytona Beach on Monday. After a series of media events across the nation this past week, he will be back on the track on Sunday in Atlanta for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, if he can remember the day.

"I don't even know what day it is anymore," Busch said about his crazy week. "I know I am on track in a hour and a half here at Atlanta and that is when the focus on the regular season begins."