Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

McLaren signs British teenager Norris to replace Vandoorne

Associated Press
NEWS
News
91   //    03 Sep 2018, 20:17 IST
AP Image

WOKING, England (AP) — British teenager Lando Norris will drive for Formula One team McLaren next year in place of Stoffel Vandoorne.

McLaren says it has signed the 18-year-old Norris to a "multi-year" deal.

Norris has been the team's reserve driver and has taken part in practice sessions in Belgium and Italy.

He says "although I've been part of the team for a while now, this is a special moment, one I could only hope would become reality."

Norris, who is currently second in standings in the Formula 2 feeder series, will partner with Carlos Sainz Jr. The 24-year-old Sainz Jr. was announced last month as the replacement for Fernando Alonso, who is leaving F1 at the end of the season.

Associated Press
NEWS
Vandoorne leaving McLaren at season's end
RELATED STORY
F1: Mclaren announces Lando Norris as Vandoorne's...
RELATED STORY
Carlos Sainz to McLaren for 2019? 
RELATED STORY
F1: Vandoorne to leave McLaren after 2018 season
RELATED STORY
F1: 4 Potential team mates for Carlos Sainz at McLaren
RELATED STORY
5 Drivers Who Could Replace Fernando Alonso at Mclaren
RELATED STORY
F1: McLaren set to appoint Alonso's replacement
RELATED STORY
Alonso not being Challenged Enough: McLaren
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 Possible Alonso Replacements at Mclaren
RELATED STORY
F1: Carlos Sainz Jr. to replace Alonso at McLaren for 2019
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us