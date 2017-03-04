NASCAR starting lineup at Atlanta: Kevin Harvick outruns Ryan Newman for pole

Harvick's lap of 190.39 mph in Friday's final round of qualifying was slightly ahead of Ryan Newman, who clocked in at 189.87 mph.

by Opta News 04 Mar 2017, 05:26 IST

Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick will lead the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup field of 39 to the green flag Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET) in the final race on the historic racing surface before the track will undergo a re-pave.

Harvick's lap of 190.39 mph in Friday's final round of qualifying was slightly ahead of Ryan Newman, who clocked in at 189.87 mph. Newman, who was fastest in Friday's first practice, leads all active Cup drivers in average starting position but has a mediocre 17.2 average finish to show for it.

Kyle Busch will start on the inside of Row 2, joining Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who is looking for his first career Cup win.

The 1.54-mile asphalt track is the second-oldest racing surface on the entire circuit and is a track favored by many NASCAR drivers, including hometown hero Chase Elliott, who will start 11th alongside Dale Earnhardt Jr. as he seeks his first career Cup win.

Five drivers were unable to record a time in the first round of qualifying due to inspection issues and will start Sunday's race from the rear. Michael McDowell, Cole Whitt, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Derrike Cope and Cody Ware all failed to register a speed.

NASCAR's new inspection procedures paired with a new downforce package caused headaches for a number of teams and drivers including Jamie McMurray and Clint Boywer, who were both attempting to pass tech after Round 1 had already began.

New this season, NASCAR has decreased downforce by 500 pounds, changed the spoiler height, among other changes for non-restrictor plate races — placing maneuvering more in the hands of drivers than the engineers in the shop. Also new this season is drivers must start the race on the tires used in qualifying.

Here's the starting lineup for the QuikTrip Folds of Honor 500.