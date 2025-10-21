2025 F1 Mexican GP: What is the weather forecast?

F1 is prepared for its second consecutive race week, heading into the second leg of the race in Americas with the Mexican GP scheduled for this weekend. This is one of the most-watched races on the current calendar, and was the home race for Sergio Perez for the long time he raced in Formula 1.

With him returning on the grid once again with Cadillac next year, his fans will once again be assembled down at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez for the Mexican GP. Interestingly, this track is also the highest F1 race on the calendar, with a 2,200 metre rise from the mean sea level. This means that the low density in the air will make it a struggle for teams to extract the maximum aerodynamic performance in the cars.

This will also be determined by other factors, including the weather around the track. While rain is not a stranger to the region, the sessions around the track this time around are expected to be completely dry with little to no chance of any precipitation this year around.

Here is the complete weather forecast for the 2025 F1 Mexican GP:

Friday, 24th October:

Maximum Temperature - 24°C

Minimum Temperature - 11°C

Wind speeds - 6km/h

Precipitation Probability - 3%

Saturday, 25th October:

Maximum Temperature - 26°C

Minimum Temperature - 10°C

Wind speeds - 7km/h

Precipitation Probability - 1%

Sunday, 26th October:

Maximum Temperature - 25°C

Minimum Temperature - 11°C

Wind speeds - 9km/h

Precipitation Probability - 0%

Why do F1 cars run slower during the Mexican GP at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez?

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is characterized by three DRS zones and a long main straight, accompanied with extremely sharp corners that emphasizes the challenge for the drivers on the track. However, there is another obstacle that teams need to clear up before racing on the track.

Sitting at 2,200 metres above sea level, the track is the highest one on the current F1 calendar. At this height, the density of the air is reduced by almost 25%, which reduces the aerodynamic efficiency of the cars, hence, slower speeds in corners, moreover less efficiency of the DRS in the cars. This is also the reason why drivers find it hard to overtake their competitors even in the DRS zones.

While the track is extremely challenging when wet, all three days of the weekend will be dry with no chances of rain, as explained in the weather forecast. The 2025 F1 Mexican GP would be an interesting race, as Max Verstappen has been narrowing the gap down in the championship standings to leader Oscar Piastri in recent races.

