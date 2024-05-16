8 of Michael Schumacher’s watches sold at an auction in Switzerland for more than $4,000,000

In a recent auction held in Switzerland, a collection of eight watches belonging to the legendary Formula 1 driver, Michael Schumacher, were sold for more than $4 million. The auction, which was delayed due to a cyber-attack, saw the personal collection of the 55-year-old seven-time F1 world champion reach a total of 4 million Swiss Francs (approximately $4.41 million).

The auction was initially set to take place at Christie’s Auction House in Geneva. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the event was postponed. Despite the delay, the event attracted a large number of bidders, all eager to own a piece of history. Each watch in the collection held a special significance, representing different milestones in Schumacher’s illustrious career.

One of the highlights of the collection was a custom F.P. Journe Vagabondage timepiece commissioned by Schumacher's former Ferrari boss Jean Todt. Designed to celebrate the German legend's seven world championship titles, the watch was made using platinum and featured Schumacher's signature helmet, Ferrari's iconic crest, and a special message engraved on the 18K rose gold movement. This unique timepiece fetched $1.63 million.

The other iconic watch, also gifted by Todt, was the custom-made Audemars Piguet Royal Oak chronograph. Made using 18k white gold, the watch featured Schumacher's red helmet, the Ferrari Cavallino, and a number '1' logo with six stars etched into the smaller dials. It sold for $462,821, exceeding the previously estimated $282,000 mark.

Considered a rare timepiece in Schumacher's collection, the ‘Paul Newman’ Rolex Daytona went under the hammer for $350,558. Although not as flashy as the F.P. Journe or Audemars Piguet, the highlight of the special edition watch was the subtle flashes of Ferrari red elements on the dial.

Despite the cyber-attack, the proceeding at the auction went without further issue

The auction began with a sense of anticipation. The highlight of the event was a watch Schumacher wore during his record-breaking 2004 season. The bidding for this particular piece was fierce.

Despite the delay caused by the cyber-attack, the auction was a resounding success, a testament to Schumacher’s enduring legacy. The auctioneer closed the event with a heartfelt tribute to Schumacher, acknowledging his contributions to the motorsport.

Starting his F1 career in 1991, Michael Schumacher achieved greatness in the sport by winning seven world championships (two with Benetton and five with Ferrari). Fondly known as 'Schumi' in the racing world, Schumacher pushed the boundaries of fitness in F1. After achieving the best possible result in the sport (seven titles and 91 career wins) with the Maranello-based team, Schumacher hung up his helmet in 2006.

However, with persuasion from Ross Brawn, Schumacher made a comeback in F1 in 2010, with the-then new Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team. He served under the leadership of Brawn until the end of the 2012 season.