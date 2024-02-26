"Ain’t no F1 fans buying Fords": Fans react to Red Bull's partner questioning lack of resolution in Christian Horner investigation

F1 fans have claimed that no fans of the sport will be buying Ford cars anytime soon after its CEO questioned the process behind Red Bull team principal Christian Horner's internal investigation.

The Briton has been under investigation since the beginning of February for 'inappropriate behavior' after a member of staff complained about the same. Horner was questioned by the external investigators about his involvement but the investigation will not be concluded anytime soon.

According to a report by the Associated Press, Ford CEO Jim Farley wrote to Red Bull after his 'frustration' about the lack of resolution in the investigation. He wrote:

"Ford is increasingly frustrated, however, by the lack of resolution or clear indication from you about when you anticipate a fair and just resolution of this matter. We are likewise frustrated by the lack of full transparency surrounding this matter with us, your corporate partners, and look forward to receiving a complete account of all findings.”

He further added in the letter (via Motorsport.com):

“As we have indicated previously, without a satisfactory response, Ford’s values are non-negotiable. It is imperative that our racing partners share and demonstrate a genuine commitment to those same values. My team and I are available at any time to discuss this matter. We remain insistent on, and hopeful for, a resolution we can all stand behind.”

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions on X, with one fan sarcastically claiming that because of Farley's stern words towards Red Bull, no one would buy their cars, saying:

"Ain’t no F1 fans buying Fords lol."

Max Verstappen gives his opinion on the Red Bull team boss' investigation

Max Verstappen stated that he believed that it would be better for everyone to have the investigation resolved but he wanted to focus on his performance ahead of the first race of the season in Bahrain next weekend.

As per Sky Sports, the Red Bull driver said:

"I mean in terms of talking about that, it's not that suddenly sat here, that I can speak about things. So it's better that I just focus on my own performance because that's already the day job. But I guess, of course, for everyone, it's nice, of course, when things are resolved. But that's the only thing that I can say about that."

It remains unclear when the investigation will be concluded and it is a possibility that the results of the process may come during the first half of the season.