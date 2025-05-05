Alpine faces fan backlash as team reportedly fires Jack Doohan for Franco Colapinto

Alpine is reportedly set to fire Jack Doohan, as Franco Colapinto is likely to take his place as early as the upcoming Imola Grand Prix. However, fans weren't impressed with the French team pulling the plug on Doohan this early in the season.
Doohan signed a contract with Alpine last year after Esteban Ocon decided to move to Haas. However, when the team signed Franco Colapinto as reserve driver, rumors of the Aussie driver's seat being under threat raged like wildfire.
Earlier this season, speculations suggested that Doohan had only a handful of races to prove himself, as the team's executive advisor, Flavio Briatore, wanted to see Colapinto racing for Alpine at some point in the 2025 season.
Moreover, after multiple crashes in Australia and Miami and penalties in China, Jack Doohan's time is likely up. According to The Race, the Aussie has been informed that he will be fired immediately, as reserve driver Colapinto will replace him at the upcoming Imola GP.
However, fans aren't thrilled to let the rookie go after just six races into his debut season. They expressed their displeasure in the comment section of X.
"Should’ve raced the full season," a fan said.
"This is so f**ked. Poor Doohan is getting replaced through no fault of his own. Sure, many will say he didn't perform, this and that, etc. Yeah, but who can perform when an old ogre is chasing after his a*s with a whip?" another fan said.
"Six f**king races. That's not anywhere near enough for a rookie. Wishing nothing but failure for Alpine if this is true," a user commented.
A fan also claimed that this alleged move was bound to happen at some point in the season.
"That was obvious from the moment they announced Colapinto as a reserve driver; they should have just saved both Jack and Franco’s time from the beginning," said another fan.
"What a shame," a user said.
"Screwed him in Quali twice in one weekend and then dropped him for a crash-prone kid with no achievements, lmfao," a fan opined.
Doohan is interestingly one of the four drivers without a point this season.
Alpine team principal gives cryptic response on Jack Doohan's future
Amid raging speculation over a potential change in their driver lineup, Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes broke his silence with a cryptic remark. He claimed that Jack Doohan, as of the Miami Grand Prix, is their second driver alongside Pierre Gasly. However, his choice of words was confusing.
Talking to the media, Oakes said,
"Yeah, as it is today, Jack is our driver along with Pierre [Gasly]. We’ve been pretty clear on that. We always evaluate, but yeah—today, that is the case.”
While Oakes saw Doohan as an Alpine driver in Miami, dynamics could change in the next two weeks as the Imola GP is scheduled for May 18.