"An hour and a half of taking a knee and wearing weird clothes"- Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's upcoming F1 film with Brad Pitt

Lewis Hamilton has been involved with Brad Pitt in the production of an apparent Formula 1 movie. He believes that since he is working with one of the most renowned faces in Hollywood, his movie could be the best racing movie ever made.

In an interview with Motorsport.com, Lewis Hamilton said:

“I have such high hopes for it. I know we're going to make the best racing movie that's ever existed, both visually and we're going to work on making sure we pull on the heartstrings of all those fans.”

The movie is going to be a fictional account based largely on Formula 1. Brad Pitt will be starring in the movie, however, as opposed to what many might have expected, Hamilton will not be starring. This is because according to him, it might be weird for an F1 driver to perform as a racing driver in a movie.

Lewis Hamilton will be producing the movie through Dawn Apollo Films, a production company that he recently set up.

The seven-time world champion is excited to work with Brad Pitt, an Academy Award Winner:

“And then having Brad, a legend, and you've got Jerry, who really is an incredible legend, he did Top Gun, the original. And Joe is such a huge talent as a director."

Fans excited about Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt working together

The movie is long awaited by the fans, and as the PR of the movie is so great, fans are getting more and more excited. While some still believe that the movie might not be the greatest racing movie ever, others have high hopes with it. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter.

"Lewis should star!!"

"It'll feature an hour and a half of taking a knee and wearing weird clothes"

"It'll feature an hour and a half of taking a knee and wearing weird clothes"

"I think it will be a movie to glorify his achievements, and if it means to bend the truth here and there, it will be done."

"I think it will be a movie to glorify his achievements, and if it means to bend the truth here and there, it will be done."

"And it will be the best movie!!!!"

"And it will be the best movie!!!!"

"So it probably going to be the worse movie ever"

"So it probably going to be the worse movie ever"

"Good luck competing against Rush and Ford v Ferrari"

"Good luck competing against Rush and Ford v Ferrari"

The movie makers are doing quite a bit of research in Formula 1, as Aston Martin boss Mike Krack revealed. He said that the crew spent time with the team and discussions went on for a long period of time. He also said that the team would love to help with the movie as much as they can.

