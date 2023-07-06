"And that’s why he’s managing Haas": Fans not impressed as Guenther Steiner picks peak Max Verstappen over peak Lewis Hamilton

F1 fans were not impressed by Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner as he picked Max Verstappen over Lewis Hamilton.

While appearing on Sky Sports for a video ahead of the 2023 British GP, Steiner was asked whose peak will he prefer, Verstappen or Hamilton? The German immediately picked the Red Bull driver.

Steiner said:

"Max. He's just on a roll at the moment, you know. He cannot do anything wrong, in my opinion, you know, everything what he does sticks, you know. So yeah, you want to go with the guy who just got the luck attached to him and he has got the talent, you know. Obviously, he's not only lucky, he's got a lot of talent,.

Steiner's comments did not sit well with Lewis Hamilton's fans, who took to social media to give their opinions on the matter, with one claiming that because of these statements, Steiner was managing the American team, saying:

"And that’s why he’s managing haas"

Here are some more reactions:

Kingsley @kingsleymomor @SkySportsF1 Well, Guenther is entitled to his own opinion! He probably didn’t watch Prime Lewis or doesn’t remember🤷‍♂️ @SkySportsF1 Well, Guenther is entitled to his own opinion! He probably didn’t watch Prime Lewis or doesn’t remember🤷‍♂️

There is no way Verstappen is even in the conversation for Top 5 @SkySportsF1 Prime Verstappen couldn't beat Lewis Hamilton and had to get help from the FIA to edge out.There is no way Verstappen is even in the conversation for Top 5 @SkySportsF1 Prime Verstappen couldn't beat Lewis Hamilton and had to get help from the FIA to edge out.There is no way Verstappen is even in the conversation for Top 5

AFC Life @sport_world001 @SkySportsF1 Kills me how people forgot how good Hamilton is @SkySportsF1 Kills me how people forgot how good Hamilton is

Red Bull advisor criticized Lewis Hamilton over his latest comments

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko did not hold back on his words while criticizing Lewis Hamilton over his recent suggestion regarding the dominance of the Austrian team.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Hamilton said:

“I think the FIA should probably put a time when everyone is allowed to start developing for the next year’s car. So August 1, that’s when everybody can start, so that no one can get an advantage from the next year. Because that sucks.”

While speaking with Motorsport.com, Marko replied:

"It cannot be controlled. He apparently has a pretty bad memory. In the years that Mercedes dominated, they also started work on the car for the following year much earlier than other teams. Then they mainly had a superior engine, one that could deliver much more horsepower than the rest "If you don't have to put energy into this year's chassis, then of course you'll start looking at next year. That's just how Formula 1 works."

"With us it is now a combination of a very good chassis, a good engine and an exceptionally good driver. The team also makes almost no mistakes in the execution." It means that Red Bull seems to have almost won the prize this year and that the team can look ahead. "We want to win as many races as possible, but we have to secure the world titles first. That remains the most important thing."

It will be interesting to see if Lewis Hamilton makes any further statements on this matter.

