"And they wonder why Max needed security" - Fans react to Sergio Perez fans clashing with Ferrari fans during 2023 F1 Mexican GP

F1 fans were not surprised that Max Verstappen was given a security detail for the Mexican GP after Sergio Perez fans clashed with Ferrari fans during the main race on Sunday (October 29).

The Mexican fans were not one bit happy after their home hero crashed out of the race on Turn 1 while trying to go for the lead. The Red Bull driver collided with pole-sitter and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who got sandwiched by Perez and his teammate Verstappen.

The incident sent Perez flying in the air causing floor damage which brought his retirement from the race. Some Mexican fans in the stands could not control their emotions and started to tussle with Tifosis and had to be stopped by other fans.

F1 fans took to social media to react to the clash between the two groups, with one claiming seeing the physical nature of the fight, they weren't surprised that Max Verstappen brought security for the weekend, saying:

"And they wonder why Max needed security..."

Here are some more reactions:

Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc give their takes on the incident

Perez accepted that it was a 'racing incident' between him and Leclerc and admitted that he paid the price for taking such a huge risk in his home Grand Prix. Speaking in his post-race interview, Sergio Perez said:

“To be honest, I really feel it was a racing incident. The gap was there and obviously, as a driver, you take a risk, going three cars into Turn 1 with these wide cars. I took a risk. I paid a high price for it, but I was also honestly not expecting Charles to brake that late, as he was in the middle so he had a bit less room for maneuvering."

"I was ahead of him, I thought he was going to bail out a bit more but, obviously in those decisions everything happens really late and, yeah, it just happened everything a little bit too late and unfortunately I had a lot of damage on my car.”

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc claimed that he had nowhere to go during the Turn 1 incident and added:

"I mean, honestly, I had nowhere to go. So I was a bit in between the two Red Bulls and unfortunately, I touched Checo but I had nowhere to go. It’s life. It damaged my car and unfortunately, it ended the race of Checo.

It is bizarre that both Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc agreed that the clash was a racing incident but fans in the stands physically clashed.