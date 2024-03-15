Christian Horner might find himself in deep waters yet again. The Red Bull employee who accused the British team principal of alleged sexually transgressive behavior has now opted to appeal against the decision which cleared the 50-year-old of any wrongdoings.

Horner was exempted before the first race of the season in Bahrain after a private investigation found him not guilty of any wrongdoings. The team has since won both races of the season so far, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez finishing 1-2 respectively in both events.

However, Red Bull's off field issues continue to stay in the limelight. In a major turn of events, the employee who previously accused Horner has now reportedly hired a new lawyer - thereby giving her the extra time - to appeal the verdict of the previous investigation, according to Erik van Haren of Telegraaf.

To add to this, there were recent rumors of Helmut Marko being suspended by Red Bull Racing after the race in Saudia Arabia for allegedly leaking information about the Horner investigation to the press. Soon after, Max Verstappen claimed that he would leave the WCC if Helmut Marko was to leave the team. However, the RB taskmaster has since come out to confirm he'll be present in Melbourne in under 2 weeks.

Toto Wolff urges for transparency in Christian Horner-Red Bull investigation

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff called for more transparency in the investigation surrounding Christian Horner and the Red Bull employee.

Wolff, who is perhaps Horner's biggest rival, urged for a transparent investigation involving the Red Bull boss to set the precedent straight for such instances in the future.

Speaking at the press conference before the first race in Bahrain, Toto Wolff had this to say to the media, including Sportskeeda:

“Red Bull has started as an independent investigation, if this is done in the right way, with transparency, and with that rigour. I think that's something that we need to look at, what the outcomes are, and what it means for F1, and how we can learn from that,"

The Austrian boss added:

"It's a phenomenon, or it's an issue for all of F1 and in general, for every individual that works out there,"

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Austrian racing team in the coming weeks.