“Arguably top 5”; “definitely not top 3”: Fans object to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff praising George Russell

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was all praise for George Russell in his latest interview. He hailed Russell and ranked him among the top three drivers in the world currently. As Wolff's statement surfaced on the internet, majority of fans objected to the statement by giving examples of Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri, and Lewis Hamilton as the top three drivers on the grid under current scenario, not George Russell.

The Mercedes star has been thoroughly consistent for the last few races, including the ones in 2024, as a result of which his team principal ranked him very highly and called him a "warrior." In a recent interview with Sky Sports, the Austrian team boss stated the following about Russell.

"Considering the circumstances that George had in China, it is a 10 out of 10 [performance]. All these discussions about Lewis, who is the biggest person in the sport leaving to Ferrari, is a great story, Kimi coming in as the youngest driver and the high potential, and little was said about George."

“I always said that's not right because he's one of the top drivers out there. If you want me to name three that I consider to be the top [drivers], he's absolutely among those three, if not top two, and maybe on his way to top one," he added.

Following his comments, fans mostly disagreed with Wolff and shared their reactions on social media. They were not entirely convinced to give Russell a position among the top three positions with Verstappen, Piastri, Hamilton, and at times, Norris or Leclerc on the grid. Below, we have amassed a few reactions taken from Instagram:

Reacting to the comments, a fan wrote, "Arguably top 5 but not top 3."

"Bro is glazing his driver so much. My top 3 on grid rn is Max, Lewis, Oscar," another fan wrote.

"Yeah, because Max, Lec, Ham, and Norris are driving in Rally," a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "Definitely not top 3 Toto he just have a good car now. Max, Charles, and Oscar is my top 3 but I'm a Carlos girlie."

"What's Toto smoking..." a fan wrote.

"Max, Charles, Lewis, Oscar must all play tennis then," wrote a fan.

George Russell joined Mercedes at the end of the 2021 season and replaced Valtteri Bottas to race alongside Lewis Hamilton. In his three-year stint beside the most successful F1 driver, Russell has won twice against Hamilton.

How is George Russell's 2025 campaign so far?

In the season-opener in Australia, George Russell qualified in fourth place behind Max Verstappen. But in the race, he improved one place to finish in P3. As a result, he brought his and Mercedes' first podium of the season.

George Russell of the UK drives the (63) Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team - Source: Getty

In China, George Russell qualified fifth for the Sprint race and went on to finish fourth in the sprint. In the main race qualifying, he locked the front grid start alongside Oscar Piastri in Shanghai. As the race concluded, the #63 driver finished in P3 yet again and came home with another podium.

Currently, Russell is in P3 in the Drivers' Championship with 35 points, a point behind reigning champion Max Verstappen and nine points behind Championship leader Lando Norris.

