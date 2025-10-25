Arvid Lindblad reflects on his Red Bull run after he beat Yuki Tsunoda's time during F1 Mexican GP FP1 (Exclusive)

Arvid Lindblad described his FP1 session in Mexico as a tricky one due to the tires and track conditions, but expressed satisfaction with how it unfolded. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda after the session, the Red Bull junior said he was happy with the outcome, as Helmut Marko appeared impressed by his performance.Straight after stepping out of the car, Lindblad had a quick chat with Sportskeeda, describing his FP1 run as satisfactory. As the rookie wrapped up his media duties, Marko told Sky Sports that the teenager had delivered as expected, a remark that came with a smile from the Red Bull advisor.Driving Max Verstappen’s RB21, Arvid Lindblad finished sixth fastest in the session, while Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda ended up eighth. Despite the duo running on different programs, the rookie produced a flawless session and finished just two-tenths of a second behind Oscar Piastri’s McLaren. Hailed as the fastest rookie of the day, Lindblad impressed the team by adapting quickly to a circuit he had never driven on before.Asked about his FP1 outing in the Red Bull RB21, Arvid Lindblad said:“I think it was good. It wasn't easy. It was really low grip in the beginning. So it was pretty icy on the hards and it was quite messy with all the traffic. But I'm happy with how the session went and I think it was pretty good.”Asked if the data outage had affected him, he replied:“No, not for me, just for the team. I mean, in the end, I don't get any data when I'm driving around. So for me, it didn't really make a difference. It was a bit more difficult for them.&quot;Describing the performance to Sky Sports F1, Marko gave a one-sentence verdict on Arvid Lindblad, saying:“He was told to not do anything wrong. He delivered.”Arvid Lindblad shares his Diwali experience and the connection with his Indian rootsArvid Lindblad celebrated Diwali this year at his grandparents’ home, continuing a cherished family tradition with his Indian relatives. The British-born driver, who has both Scandinavian and Indian heritage, enjoyed a traditional celebration surrounded by family. Though he admitted his music preferences don’t usually include Punjabi tunes, Lindblad said he relished the festive atmosphere and time spent reconnecting with his roots.The 18-year-old Red Bull junior last visited India in December 2024, staying through January, marking the first time he was able to explore his heritage up close. Despite growing up more closely connected to his Indian side of the family, Lindblad’s racing commitments had previously kept him from visiting the country.Hailed as one of the most multicultural drivers to emerge in Formula 1, Arvid Lindblad has drawn interest and admiration from fans across Europe, Britain, and India alike, his diverse background making him a standout figure both on and off the track.Asked about his Diwali celebrations, he posted about on Instagram, Arvid Lindblad replied:“Diwali was really lovely. Spending it at home with my grandparents. It's something we do every year. It was really nice to have the music with all the lights and the candles. It was really, really nice.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAsked if he liked Punjabi music, he said:“I wouldn't say it's my go-to on the playlist, but in certain occasions with my grandparents, whenever we're doing puja and stuff, we put on some music. I really enjoy... I don't know if that's Punjabi or Hindi, but I really enjoy that music.”Asked about his trip to India earlier in the year, Arvid Lindblad said:“It was really lovely last year. We went in December. It was my first time in India. We went all together as a family with my grandparents to spend it with them and learn more about my roots. It was really lovely.”Arvid Lindblad is widely speculated to be promoted to Red Bull’s junior F1 team, Racing Bulls, for the 2026 season. His impressive FP1 performance in Mexico has strengthened his case for a full-time seat, showcasing maturity and pace beyond his years. While Red Bull has yet to confirm its 2026 driver lineup for either the senior or junior team, paddock speculation suggests an announcement could come around the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Currently seventh in the F2 standings, Lindblad aims to finish the 2025 season on a strong note and continue building momentum toward his anticipated Formula 1 debut.