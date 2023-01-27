"At Ferrari, everyone wants to win the title" - Fred Vasseur has his aims set for his Scuderia stint

Ferrari's new team principal, Frederic Vasseur, recently shared his goal of winning races and championships with the team. After the 2022 F1 season, the Italian constructors will try everything to hit back and create a championship-winning car, along with improving their strategies.

Speaking to the media, Vasseur spoke about how being in the Maranello-based outfit will be much more challenging than the difficult challenges he has faced in the past. He straightaway set the goal of winning the championship and expressed how everyone on the team is motivated to dominate and win titles. Vasseur said:

"I've also had some difficult challenges in the past, probably the most difficult was when I started in Formula Renault, but I'll certainly be more exposed to the media here, there are more expectations. It's the story of the team. There is a clear goal in the championship and we shouldn't be ashamed. Here at Ferrari, everyone wants to win the title and this will be one of my tasks."

Fred Vasseur went on to say that winning the F1 World Championship with the scarlet team is one of the sport's most prestigious achievements. He further compared the achievement to tennis and how players always want to win at Wimbledon. He understands the commitment and dedication needed to accomplish such a challenge, saying:

“When you submit yourself to this type of challenge you know that you are exposing yourself, together with your family, but if you play tennis you want to win at Wimbledon and when you work in motorsport, in Formula 1, you want to win for Ferrari”

As of now, both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have returned to Maranello from their winter training and have started working with Frederic Vasseur and the rest of the team. For the 2023 F1 season, they will try their best to beat Red Bull and Mercedes.

Sebastian Vettel opens up about his Ferrari stint

Winning a world championship with Ferrari was Sebastian Vettel's dream. Hence, when the German raced for the Italian outfit, everyone was eager to see him in the top spot. Although Vettel won several races, he was unable to keep up with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes and failed to win any championships with the team.

In an exclusive interview on the Beyond the Grid podcast, Sebastian Vettel opened up about how he put a lot of pressure on himself while driving for the team, saying:

"I paid the emotional price in my 5 years at Ferrari. I never felt extra pressure when I was a Ferrari driver, I felt pressured by my own expectations and wanting to be successful here. There are many reasons why I didn't succeed, why what I did might not have worked, but I'm still very happy and at peace with what we've accomplished. But of course, looking back, it took some time to recover."

Despite not winning any championships, Vettel was happy and at peace with what he achieved with the team.

