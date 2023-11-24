Breaking: McLaren announces extension of its association with Mercedes as a power unit supplier until 2030

McLaren confirmed on Friday (November 24) a new long-term power unit agreement with Mercedes. The new contract between the two giants will last until the end of 2030. This also makes McLaren the first customer of Mercedes' new 2026 power units.

Speaking about the partnership, McLaren's CEO Zak Brown said (via F1.com):

“Mercedes-Benz have been a brilliant and reliable partner of the McLaren Formula 1 team. The extension signifies the confidence that our shareholders and the wider team have in their powertrains and the direction we’re taking with them into the new era of regulations ahead.”

Zak continued:

“We have been successful together, both in the last three seasons and when they previously powered the team, so we look forward to the success to come as we continue our journey to fight consistently at the front of the grid.”

Furthermore, Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff also made a statement regarding this long-term partnership (via F1.com):

“It has been a cornerstone of our motorsport strategy to work with strong customer teams. This has many advantages. It gives a clear competitive benchmark, accelerates our technical learning, and strengthens the overall F1 business case for Mercedes-Benz.”

He added:

“McLaren have been fierce and fair competitors since 2021, especially in the second half of this season. McLaren’s strong performances underline the importance of transparent and equal supply to all customer teams in the sport, if we wish to achieve the goal of 10 teams capable of fighting for podium finishes.”

The British team has been using Mercedes-manufactured power units since 2021. Previously, they had a similar partnership from 1995 to 2014. Since their current power unit agreement was running out after 2025, both automotive giants acted quickly to finalize a contract since new power unit regulations are set to take effect in 2026.

Prior to this, there were also reports of Zak Brown approaching Red Bull to talk about a power unit deal with them for 2026 as well. However, this new agreement with their existing power unit suppliers will put an end to any talks about it.

Zak Brown aims to push McLaren to be title contenders from 2024

Zak Brown, meanwhile, aims to push his team in order to become a title contender in Formula 1. He wants his team to start racing for the title by the 2024 F1 season itself. In an interview with Racingnews365, he said:

"[We won't be challenging in 2023], but starting in '24, I want to be knocking on the door [of podiums, wins and championships]. Because of our technology infrastructure, we won't will have the full benefit in 2024 as the wind tunnel comes online in the middle of this year which means our '24 car will start development in some of our older technology and the transfer over to the new."

As of now, the British team is fourth in the constructors' championship with 284 points. They are behind Ferrari and ahead of Aston Martin.