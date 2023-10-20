"Bro what is Adrian cooking?": Fans react to Red Bull aero wizard's expectations for next season as revealed by Eddie Jordan

F1 fans were left in awe when former team principal Eddie Jordan claimed that Red Bull might be heading for another dominant season next year after his dinner with Adrian Newey.

The Austrian team has been the dominant force since the beginning of the new regulations last season, but their 2023 campaign has been one for the ages, with the team losing just one race thus far.

On his podcast Formula for Success, Eddie Jordan revealed that he had dinner with Adrian Newey, who informed him that it would be difficult for any team to catch up to them in the coming years. Jordan said:

“I was at a function the other night with Adrian Newey, we’re cyclists, we cycle a lot together in Cape Town and Adrian tells me that he feels that the evolution of what they’ve got at the moment is going to be so difficult for anyone to catch up with.

He added:

“So please, folks out there, prepare yourself either for a boring time or an exciting time dependent on whether you’re a Red Bull fan. It’s going to be similar and Max is going to be so good.”

F1 fans took to social media to comment on the dinner between the F1 greats.

F1 pundit reveals the team that can challenge Red Bull in Austin

Former F1 driver Jan Lammers stated that Mercedes could emerge as the closest competitor to Red Bull heading into the US Grand Prix this weekend.

According to Lammers, the German team will likely finish P2 behind the world champions and will look to build on that momentum. Speaking with RacingNews365, he said:

“Mercedes has shown a lot of potential in recent races. They just haven’t gotten the most out of it for now. I wouldn’t be surprised if they manage to do that now. In that case, Mercedes is going to be good in the United States.”

Lammers added:

"The Achilles’ heel if you can call it that at all, with this Red Bull and Max is when drivers are on their flat-out pace. And it seems to be evident that while their car is particularly good at saving tires over a long stint, the shorter the race, I think the more vulnerable the Red Bull is.”

It will be fascinating to see how the Austrian team performs at Austin and if they will be able to clinch third consecutive race at COTA.