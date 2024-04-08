"Bro going home early to play video games": Fans react to Max Verstappen leaving Japan just hours after the race

F1 fans recently reacted to Max Verstappen leaving the Suzuka Circuit just hours after the end of the 2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

The defending world champion came back on top and won the race around Japan after a horrendous weekend in Australia, where he retired due to brake failure. He topped two of the three practice sessions at Suzuka, bagged pole position in qualifying, and won the race against the Ferrari drivers and his teammate Sergio Perez, who finished P2.

A few hours after the race ended, Verstappen posted a video on his Instagram account where he can be seen sitting in a helicopter with his partner Kelly Piquet's daughter, Penelope. Both were looking outside the window and waving the track goodbye.

Reacting to the Red Bull star's Instagram video, some fans hilariously stated how he wanted to return home as quickly as possible to play on his simulator. Verstappen has been frequently seen playing professional racing simulators with his eSports team Redline.

"Bro going home early to play some video games"

"Games are waiting for him at home...That's why bro leaving"

"Bro rushed to finish the main quest, sim racing"

A few fans adored Verstappen and Penelope's interaction and bond with each other. Penelope is Kelly Piquet and former Red Bull F1 driver Daniil Kvyat's daughter.

"P AND MAX ARE THE CUTEST EVER IDC"

"The flower in her hand"

"Maxie’s biggest supporter P"

Fan reactions on Max Verstappen's Instagram video (Collage via Sportskeeda)

Max Verstappen delighted after winning the 2024 F1 Japanese GP

Max Verstappen was pleased after winning the 2024 F1 Japanese GP. In his post-race interview, he explained how the start of the race was important, but the rest of the Grand Prix went smoothly in terms of pit stops and strategies.

The three-time world champion also pointed out how the cloud cover after the start of the race also helped in maintaining the tire temperatures.

“It was very nice. I think the critical bit was of course the start, to stay ahead, and after that, the car got better and better for me throughout the race. I don’t know if it had to do with the clouds coming in, but yeah, [it was] very nice. Everything just went really well, the pit stops went well, the strategy I think worked out well, so it couldn’t have been any better,” Max Verstappen said.

Verstappen currently leads the 2024 F1 drivers' championship with 77 points in his pocket. His teammate, Sergio Perez, is now in second place with 64 points while Carlos Sainz, who won the Australian GP and finished P3 at Suzuka, sits in fourth with 55 points — four behind teammate Charles Leclerc.