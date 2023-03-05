"Bro knows his luck ain't gonna come" - F1 fans react to Charles Leclerc quitting qualifying early at 2023 F1 Bahrain GP

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's decision to abandon his final Q3 lap sent F1 Twitterati into meltdown as the Monegasque was clearly in a fight for pole position at the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP on Saturday.

Leclerc was a tenth behind rival and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen heading into his final run in Q3. Suddenly, he decided to jump out of his car and abandon a shot at the pole position. Many were left perplexed and suspected an issue in his SF-23 but it was later made clear that it was a strategic decision from the team's end to have an extra set of soft tires for the race.

F1 fans took to social media to share their reactions to Charles Leclerc's missed shot at pole position, with one fan claiming that the Monegasque was unlucky, saying:

'Bro knows his luck ain't gonna come so he ended it himself"

Here are some more reactions:

“I think we are in a better place starting third with new tires" - Charles Leclerc

While explaining his decision not to go for the pole position, Charles Leclerc stated that he expects to be in a better position with fresher tires in P3 and challenge the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in the race.

Speaking to F1.com, he said:

"I think we were in the fight for pole, which was a good surprise, to be honest, because I did not expect that after testing and after the free practice, which was a little bit difficult. We managed to find that pace for the quali lap, which was great, but we have to keep in mind that in the race run we seem to be a little bit on the back foot compared to Red Bull."

"I think we are in a better place, starting third with new tires, than starting first with old [tires] or a bit further. I don’t know if we would have gotten the pole, but it would’ve been close. I hope it will also be like that in the race runs – it was very close. Aston Martin was really quick, and Mercedes also was really quick at some point in qualifying."

The decision not to take a shot at the pole position was effectively a huge gamble taken by Ferrari and Charles Leclerc ahead of the first race of the season. Only time will tell if it pays off for them during the main race on Sunday and takes them closer to the Red Bulls.

