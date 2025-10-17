"Bro's literally saying: If Horner joins, I'm out": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's blunt answer to the possibility of former Red Bull joining Ferrari

Christian Horner's name has been swirling around in the F1 rumor mill and was recently linked to a potential move to Ferrari, but Lewis Hamilton seemingly would not be happy with his former rival joining the team. Horner was sacked by Red Bull after the British GP, and the terms of the breakup were recently finalized, which allows him to return to the F1 grid after serving a shortened gardening leave.

Ad

Horner was at the helm of Red Bull for over two decades. In this time, the team won eight drivers' world championships and six constructors' titles.

On the other hand, with Ferrari not having won a title since 2008, the team has run through multiple leaders in the hunt for a person to bring back the championship glory to Maranello. With Horner being on the F1 market, rumors about a potential move to the Italian giant started swirling.

Ad

Trending

But when Hamilton was asked about the reports suggesting Horner could replace Fred Vasseur at the team and whether it was a good idea to bring the former Red Bull supremo on board, he said in the Thursday press conference:

"I don’t, and I’m not going to entertain rumours."

Subsequently, fans reacted to his stern response and wrote on X:

"Bro's literally saying: If Horner joins, I'm out."

Ad

Michael & Chloe | Nomad And In Love @nomadandinlove Bro's literally saying: If Horner joins, I'm out...

Ad

"It's a very good idea indeed to not bring Christian Horner to Ferrari. No team needs that much heat," one fan wrote.

"Perfect response 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼," another fan wrote.

Fans further shared their thoughts on the matter:

"Haha Lewis straightaway saying it's a NO for him," one netizen wrote.

"Yes, we dont want him ruining the amazing work you and the team have been doing!," another netizen wrote.

Ad

"Nope. Wrong culture for Horner," a third netizen shared.

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari was facilitated by Fred Vasseur, who aided the negotiations as the Frenchman was his former GP2 team principal.

Lewis Hamilton asserts that such rumors are not helpful for Ferrari

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton (L) and Fred Vasseur (R) at the F1 75 event- Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari was announced before the 2024 season even began. Moreover, Fred Vasseur played a crucial role in snubbing the seven-time champion away from Mercedes.

Ad

So, when such rumors about Vasseur hit the paddock, he has been quite outspoken in defending the 57-year-old. This trend continued at the Thursday press conference for the United States GP, as he said:

"I don’t know where the rumours have come from, so I can’t really shed much light on that. It’s a little distracting for us as a team. The team have made it clear where they stand in terms of re-signing Fred. Fred, I, and the whole team are working really hard on the future. These things aren’t helpful."

On the other hand, Hamilton would be aiming to make a return to the top five at the chequered flag in Austin as his last such result came at the British GP.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a motorsport writer in Sportskeeda and an undergraduate student of journalism. He has more than a year of writing experience under his belt, covering various motorsport disciplines, as he strives to provide accurate and captivating content for the audience.



His love for motorsports began with Formula 1, and he has been a fan of the sport for over half a decade, with his love branching over to IndyCar and NASCAR lately. Among his motorsport idols, Sebastian Vettel is a personal favourite, whom he wants to meet one day. Know More