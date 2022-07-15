"Bunch of bullies they are now; He’s always put below Lando Norris"- Fans angry at McLaren over its alleged mistreatment of Daniel Ricciardo amidst his exit rumors

Daniel Ricciardo is receiving support from all quarters after rumors of him being replaced next season by McLaren spread across social media.

The Australian has struggled at McLaren ever since he joined the team last season and by the looks of it, the team is also starting to lose patience with the driver. This season, multiple names have been associated with the Australian's seat, ranging from Sebastian Vettel to Alex Palou (the reigning IndyCar champion). F1 fans, however, are outraged at the team's treatment of Ricciardo and have voiced their disapproval, claiming that he needs to be treated better.

Here are some of the reactions from F1 fans across Twitter:

“Lando is the favorite kid, you can see that clearly. Ricciardo has to do with the left overs and is made out to be the bad guy. @McLarenF1. is now trying to force him to quit because they can’t just fire him. I don’t like McLaren anymore. Bunch of bullies they are now”

“Based on things McLaren have said, it seems that the performance clause is only there for Ricciardo and not McLaren. So they are probably stuck with him unless he himself decides to quit.”

“If I was Daniel I would quit McLaren are a pathetic excuse for an F1 team. OMG they are so bad. Blame the driver sure, Ricciardo has been shafted this year .”

“#mclarenF1 what a fan joke. Clearly trying to destroy Daniel Ricciardo’s career to make him quit. What a f’n joke. #F1Baku #F1 #McLaren”

“If I were Daniel Ricciardo, I’d leave McLaren now. They continually disrespect & criticise him publicly, he’s always put below Lando Norris, all whilst the team ‘forget’ their last race win was a Danny Ric win. I’d love him to go to Williams with Albon and get points for them!”

“So just to recap…Both Daniel Ricciardo & Zak Brown have confirmed that he’ll be staying for 2023, but yet people are still making up rumours that he’s being replaced next year? Cool”

“Daniel Ricciardo is tired of the media speculating about his seat as if he weren’t still driving for McLaren -- and he’s right. How about we show a bit more respect for the guy?”

Daniel Ricciardo sets the record straight on social media

Daniel Ricciardo himself appeared to be bothered by the speculation and addressed it in a post on social media. The Australian clarified that he was contracted to McLaren until the end of the 2023 season and was not leaving the sport.

He wrote:

“There have been a lot of rumours around my future in Formula 1, but I want you to hear it from me. I am committed to McLaren until the end of next year and am not walking away from the sport. Appreciate it hasn’t always been easy, but who wants easy! I’m working my ass off with the team to make improvements and get the car right and back to the front where it belongs. I still want this more than ever. See you in Le Castellet. Daniel’’

It is, however, fair to say that this is not the last chapter in this saga and we will be looking at a few more of these this season.

