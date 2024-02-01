Carlos Sainz could make a shock move to former F1 champions as Lewis Hamilton’s reported move to Ferrari edges closer - Reports

Carlos Sainz could potentially have a plethora of options available if Lewis Hamilton moves to Ferrari according to F1 journalist and presenter Lawrence Barretto. The official Formula 1 presenter believes both the Spaniard and the Briton could be key to triggering the driver market in 2024.

With multiple drivers on the grid out of contract at the end of the 2024 season, it could be the biggest year of F1 driver transfers in a decade. However, the reports opening the February news cycle have been one of the most shocking ones as speculations about Mercedes champion Hamilton moving to Ferrari emerged.

When asked for a comment by Sportskeeda, Mercedes declined to comment and specified they had nothing to say on the matter. However, with Charles Leclerc signing an extension at Ferrari for beyond 2024, the future of Carlos Sainz's career becomes a question mark.

Contemplating Carlos Sainz’s future, F1 pundit Barretto wrote in his column saying (via formula1.com):

“Should they (Ferrari) choose not to retain Sainz, the Spaniard will have a plethora of options, so strong has he been during his time at Ferrari, though his chances of moving to a top team are limited – unless something changes with those already under contract. Red Bull is the best available option for 2025, with Sergio Perez’s contract up at the end of the year. Boss Christian Horner has said it’s the Mexican’s seat to lose. Deliver, and he has a strong chance of staying. Struggle again and Sainz, who was formerly part of the Red Bull family and spent close to three years with Toro Rosso, would be a fine contender.”

Further contemplating Carlos Sainz's future for 2025 and beyond, Barretto added:

“His former McLaren boss Andreas Seidl remains an admirer and would love to have Sainz onboard at Hinwil, where the Sauber-run team will become Audi in 2026. However, this would be a much bigger risk for Sainz, at a time of his career where he is heading nicely towards his peak. As Williams’ star continues to rise, the British team could be a potential destination for him too.”

If Hamilton’s move to Ferrari materializes, then Sainz will be a prime commodity on the driver market given that he has been highly rated by almost every team he has raced with. Barretto suggested that Red Bull could consider him as a replacement for Sergio Perez since it is one of the seats available in 2025 and Sainz is one of their former talents.

With his former McLaren boss Andreas Seidl at Sauber (Audi from 2025 and beyond), the Hinwil-based squad could be a potential option with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu out of contract at the end of 2024. One of the other options suggested by the British journalist was Williams which is on a resurgence with a new investor and new team principal.

Examining the prospects for Carlos Sainz, a move to Red Bull seems highly unlikely with Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson targeting a spot on the team. A potential move to Hamilton's Mercedes is something Barretto has overlooked since the Brackley outfit will have a vacant seat if the Hamilton rumors are true. Being paired alongside George Russell would make him a team leader in a way and the Spaniard could fit well at Brackley.

At the moment, nothing has been confirmed by Ferrari or Mercedes and the reports about Hamilton replacing Carlos Sainz have primarily been supported by ESPN, Sky Sports, and the BBC. However, Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that the British champion’s move to Maranello is far from being finalized.

What makes Carlos Sainz a hot prospect on the driver market?

Given that Carlos Sainz is out of contract by the end of the 2024 season, the options are many for the Spaniard. However, the critical underlining factor is his ability to be a solid driver on the grid, making him one of the most interesting prospects on the F1 market.

At Toro Rosso, he was beaten by a then-17-year-old Max Verstappen but made Red Bull regret losing him as a talent when he moved to Renault and later performed well against Lando Norris at McLaren.

Carlos Sainz has been highly rated by all his employers including the likes of Red Bull and Renault. At Ferrari, he beat their golden boy Charles Leclerc in 2021 and matched him closely in the three seasons he has driven for them, making it the closest pairing on the grid performance-wise.

The ability of Carlos Sainz to be a strong performer in mixed grip level conditions has been one of the strong points of his career since Toro Rosso. However, his two career victories at Silverstone in 2022 and Singapore in 2023 have also highlighted his ability to perform in the trickiest of conditions.

The Silverstone victory came at a circuit where there were many challengers for the victory, and in Singapore, he displayed an ability to cleverly command the race with his DRS strategy. With Ferrari themselves rating the Spanish driver as a prized commodity, it will be interesting to see his career trajectory in a car capable of challenging a title.