"Carlos Sainz is so much of an upgrade": Fans react to Helmut Marko's positive feedback for Sergio Perez

F1 fans were left confused after Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko seemed to favor Sergio Perez over Carlos Sainz for the seat in the team next year.

The second seat at the world champions is one of the most sought-after in the paddock this year as Perez's contract expires at the end of the 2024 season, with no sign of an extension in sight.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was one of the contenders for the seat but after his win in the Australian GP, he has firmly positioned himself as one of the prime candidates.

Speaking with Laola1.com, Helmut Marko factored in the current form of the Spanish driver while speaking about his chances to claim the seat. But he also pointed out that the Mexican driver similarly had a good start as well and said:

"Of course, his form is fascinating. It should be noted that Checo (Pérez) delivered three good races this year. The reason why he fell behind in Melbourne was due to the damaged underbody and tire degradation mentioned above.

"His only weakness is in qualifying, if he can improve there, there is no need to think. The atmosphere in the team is very good, also as far as he is concerned."

F1 fans took to social media to react to Marko's comments, with one fan claiming that Carlos Sainz would be an 'upgrade' on Sergio Perez, writing:

"Pathetic team... Carlos is so much of an upgrade."

Here are some more reactions:

Some fans laid out the objective for Sergio Perez to get the seat:

Carlos Sainz chimes in on his target for the rest of the season

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz stated that he needed to maximize his results for the remainder of his time with the Scuderia and claim more podiums and wins before going to a different team. As per F1.com, the Spaniard said:

“I’m going to maximize this more solid team that we’ve created together during this year to try to put together some more podiums and wins and see where I’m going next.”

Carlos Sainz could be on the top list of both Red Bull and Mercedes for the 2025 season and the choice to select his next team might be his. If he joins the Austrian team, it will be interesting to see how he performs alongside Max Verstappen, who has dominated most of his teammates.

