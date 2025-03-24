Carlos Sainz's girlfriend drops 2-word reaction to Charles Leclerc's partner's latest IG post

While Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have split up as teammates, the friendship between their partners, Rebecca Donaldson and Alexandra Saint Mleux has grown stronger. The Scottish model dropped a two-word remark on the 22-year-old's recent Instagram post of the various outfits she wore during the Chinese Grand Prix weekend.

Sainz and Leclerc became teammates in 2021 after the Spaniard replaced the outgoing four-time world champion, Sebastian Vettel. Since then, they had spent some time off track, building their synergy.

This translated into their partners getting to know each other with Mleux and Donaldson forming a bond in the meanwhile. Though Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are no longer teammates, their girlfriends remain friends.

Alexandra Saint Mleux shared images from her recent visit to Shanghai, revealing the collection of outfits she wore at the Asian race:

Rebecca Donaldson complimented Mleux with a two-word reaction, as she commented:

"Every fit👏."

Rebecca Donaldson's comment on Alexandra Saint Mleux's IG post | Source: Instagram

The Chinese Grand Prix was a tough weekend for both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Carlos Sainz shares his thoughts on the Chinese Grand Prix weekend

Carlos Sainz at the F1 Grand Prix of China - Source: Getty

While Carlos Sainz's weekend was not as bad as Charles Leclerc's, as the latter was disqualified from the Grand Prix for his car being underweight. Moreover, the race was not lit up by the Spaniard's work behind the wheel of the Williams FW47 either.

The 30-year-old's first point for the Grove-based team came around Shanghai International Circuit, but Carlos Sainz lamented the front tires for not getting in the working window, but also had a lot of positives to take from the Grand Prix, as he said (via Formula 1):

"We got it right with the strategy, unfortunately the pace of the car was...we were just not there, struggling with the front tyres again. A bit puzzled to be honest, not happy because ever since I jumped in this car I was very quick in testing so I don’t know where the pace has gone for this weekend. At least we have a good 10 days to analyse what went wrong and put together a plan to come back stronger in Japan."

“I’m also really happy with the team, the way we came from yesterday, really struggling with the front tyres… We changed the whole philosophy of the car and still had really good race pace, so that just shows we are understanding the car quite well."

The next F1 race is scheduled to take place at Suzuka Circuit in Japan. Last year's edition of the race was won dominantly by Max Verstappen.

However, the possibility of the Dutchman recreating a similar feat remains unlikely as Red Bull has remained comfortably behind McLaren in the race trim.

