Carlos Sainz teases a move from F1 to another sport: "In the future you never know"

Carlos Sainz recently shared his thoughts on moving to another racing series after F1. The Spaniard was recently sighted at the 2023 Dakar Rally supporting his father, Carlos Sainz Sr., who is one of the drivers in the rally raid series. Hence, he was asked whether he would join the rally raid after F1.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Sainz Jr. expressed how he likes the atmosphere at Dakar and the type of racing. He also shared how he has been following the rally racing series for 15 years and supporting his father. Though he explained how he has no intention of leaving F1 and joining another sport, he hinted that he could participate in Dakar in the future. He said:

"If I'm here it's because I'm interested in the race and I like it, not just because my dad is here. It's a beautiful race, which I've been following for over fifteen years. Not at the moment, I'm too busy as you all know. But in the future, you never know. Again, it's a race I really like."

Carlos Sainz Jr. mentioned how the start of the year has been going great for the Sainz family as his father performed quite well in the 2023 Dakar series. The Spaniard further talked about his hopes for the 2023 F1 season and how Ferrari will approach next season. He also revealed that he has seen the new 2023 car and has been in talks with Ferrari's new team principal, Frederic Vasseur, saying:

"Let's hope it can be a good year. It has started very well for the Sainz family, I hope it will be the same for me and for Ferrari. Have I seen the new car? Of course, I've been following it for several months and I spoke to the new team principal Vasseur. The tests are almost there, but I won't say anything until I see the others on the track."

Carlos Sainz Jr. on Ferrari's new team principal

Carlos Sainz Jr. recently spoke about Ferrari's new team principal, Frederic Vasseur, and how he has a strong relationship with the Frenchman. The Spanish driver reminisced about how Vasseur gave him a seat at Renault in 2017. He also emphasized that the new team principal will need time to turn the tides and lead the team forward. Sainz Jr. said:

“I’ve heard very good things about him. I know him personally, he already wanted to sign me to go to Renault. I spoke to him yesterday, I called him and I had my first contact as a Ferrari driver. I know he’s going to do well.”

“Whenever someone new arrives, he has extra motivation, wanting to do well for himself and for the team. You have to give him time to see how the team works, know what changes are needed. Ferrari is very big and I know it will take time. It doesn’t happen from one day to the next.”

Though Carlos Sainz Jr. mentioned how difficult it can be to steer a team as massive as Ferrari, he is quite confident that Frederic Vasseur will do well.

