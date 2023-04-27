Christian Horner describes his relationship with Red Bull aero wizard Adrian Newey

Christian Horner spoke about the relationship he shares with Red Bull's chief technology officer Adrian Newey. He stated that the duo share an impeccable friendship apart from the professional time they share in the team.

Horner, appearing on the Talking Bull podcast, was asked about how his and Newey's relationship stretches beyond the track limits of Formula 1.

Horner talked about how he worked his way to have Newey in the Red Bull squad in 2006, mentioning the role David Coulthard played in the same.

"You know there was some difficult times in the early days as we were going through a booting phase and changing the culture and trying to get the right staff on board and Adrian was a key, one of those at the end of the first year at Red Bull. I remember saying to Dietrich and Helmut, 'I think we've got a real chance of getting Adrian Newey. I've been talking throughout the season.'"

As it turned out, both have a lot in common, which helped them form a bond while working together.

"Something just clicked and you know he and I got on really well and we just had a similar outlook on things. It was phenomenal to get him on board and suddenly people started taking us seriously."

Adrian Newey is Godfather to one of Christian Horner's children, as the Red Bull boss revealed

Adrian Newey and Christian Horner

Apart from being colleagues in Red Bull, Newey and Horner are also close friends. Horner disclosed that Newey is the Godfather to one of his children, and according to him, in a bond like that, friendship matters the most.

"Obviously, we're colleagues, but we're friends and you know the friendship is incredibly important. He's the Godfather to one of my children and that's very important to me and you know we've been together a long time now and we've always enjoyed working together and we've always had a very good friendship."

Adrian Newey is one of the most highly regarded designers of Formula 1. His car designs have helped teams like McLaren and Williams win multiple world championships. His brilliance with Red Bull in recent times is one of the reasons that they have a winning streak in Formula 1.

Max Verstappen looks pretty much on the way to winning his third consecutive world title in the sport, and the RB19 looks impossible to defeat at the moment. This could turn out to be the best season for the team if the developments keep them up with their performances.

