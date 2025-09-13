“Could have achieved so much more”: F1 rookie shares honest take on Nico Hulkenberg’s unfair career

Gabriel Bortoleto has weighed in on the career of Nico Hulkenberg. The 20-year-old touched on how the career of the German driver has largely unfolded in an unfair manner.

Bortoleto, who appeared on the Beyond the Grid podcast, was quizzed about the maiden podium finish of his Kick Sauber teammate's career. The Brazilian also stressed how he considers the 38-year-old to be highly talented but lacking a little bit of luck throughout his career.

"He has been in Formula 1 for 15 years. He struggled to get a first career podium only this year. I'm all about fairness in my life. I never thought his career was fair. Nico could have achieved so much more with the right cars and good teams behind him, and I don’t think he did."

Nico Hulkenberg, who enjoyed a stellar career during his junior Formula years, witnessed his F1 career unfold in a manner far from what many would have envisioned. The former Euro F3 and GP 2 winner had failed to record a podium finish throughout his F1 career, which has spanned nearly 15 years.

However, the former Haas team driver would bring an end to this run with a stellar drive at the British Grand Prix, which saw him finish third place at the Silverstone circuit. His outing at the weather-affected race witnessed him bring an end to what was a 239-race streak without a podium finish.

Nico Hulkenberg reflects on his 2025 campaign so far

Nico Hulkenberg earlier reflected on his 2025 campaign so far. The German driver detailed how positive it has been for him so far.

The 38-year-old, who spoke to the media ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, detailed how the Sauber team has managed to turn the corner since the Barcelona race. Hulkenberg also stressed how much progress the team has made since the winter testing since the start of the season.

“I think it's been a very positive first half of the season up until the summer break, obviously, since Barcelona, we've really managed to turn things around.

“If you look where we started in winter testing compared to where we are now, this is definitely good progress, and a lot has happened since.”

Nico Hulkenberg and the Kick Sauber team have indeed endured tremendous progress through the 2025 campaign so far. Not only has the driver claimed his maiden podium of his career this season, the Swiss-based outfit is also on course to achieve its best points scoring finish of the campaign. With a total of 55 points so far, the Sauber team has already eclipsed the four it achieved through the 24 races of the 2024 campaign.

Rookie teammate Gabriel Bortoleto has also continued to impress with his string of performances, including several points scoring finishes, including a sixth place in Hungary.

