Damon Hill drops 3-word reaction to Lando Norris taking over the championship lead from Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris moved into the lead of the drivers' championship, as he dethroned Oscar Piastri from the top of the table. With the Briton taking points out of his teammate's lead and moving into the higher ground himself in the past five race weekends, former F1 champion Damon Hill dropped a concise verdict on how momentum is important in F1.

After the conclusion of the Saudi Arabian GP, Piastri had moved into the lead of the drivers' standings, but 15 race weekends later, the championship positions changed. While people were worrying about Max Verstappen catching up to the papaya duo, a change of tides has been witnessed in the papaya camp itself.

Moreover, this trend was amplified at the Mexican GP, where Norris qualified on pole while Piastri put up a subpar lap time and started seventh for the race. This ultimately led to the Briton winning the race and making a 15-point dent in the Aussie's lead.

Subsequently, this meant that Norris had moved into the lead of the championship by a single point after the conclusion of the race, which led Hill to caption his Instagram story on the current scenario in F1:

"Momentum is real."

Damon Hill's Instagram story | Source: Instagram/@96f1champ

Meanwhile, despite winning the race in Mexico, Lando Norris was booed around the race weekend by the fans present at the venue.

Did the booing by fans sour Lando Norris' race victory in Mexico?

McLaren's Lando Norris lifting the first-place trophy at the podium for the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico City 2025 - Source: Getty

Lando Norris won his sixth race of the season in Mexico. This race victory was one of the special ones for the 25-year-old, who had claimed pole position earlier in the weekend and led every lap on Sunday to cruise home to a dominant win after the end of 71 laps.

But the booing by fans led many to wonder about whether it had tainted Norris' victory. However, the McLaren driver thinks otherwise, as he said in the post-race press conference:

"I like sour sweets, so... I don't know why to be honest. People can do what they want, honestly. They have the right to do it if they want to do it. That's the sport sometimes. I don't know why I can't stop laughing when I get boo'd. I think it makes it more entertaining for me. So yeah, they can keep doing it if they want. Of course, you don't want it. I prefer if people cheer for me. But I don't know, who knows. Like I said, I just concentrate on doing my things. It was the same in Monza and a few other places. So if they want to continue, they can."

The race win in Mexico has helped Lando Norris boost his points tally to 357 markers with four race weekends left to go on the F2 calendar.

