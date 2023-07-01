Damon Hill gives the inside scoop on why the Lewis Hamilton contract extension is taking such a long time

Damon Hill believes Lewis Hamilton could be negotiating the details of his contract and that is causing the delay in its finalization. The 1996 world champion believes the Briton is finalising the fine print of his contract before he can announce it.

Speaking to the Press Association in an interview about Hamilton, Hill said:

“The talk is that Lewis is finalizing a much longer-term deal that goes beyond his racing career. The car company itself is involved, so there is a bit more bureaucracy in this deal. It is admirable the way Lewis kept his chin up after what happened in Abu Dhabi.

"He got back on with the task in hand and he is driving better again this year than he has done before. He is starting to gel with that car now and he has solved some of the problems he faced.”

He added that its unlikely that Hamilton doesn't want to win his eighth title:

“So I would be amazed if he doesn’t want to go out on a high by winning that eighth title, and he is absolutely motivated by that. He has got that longevity and he looks after himself. He needs a competitive car, half-a-chance, and someone like Lewis will rise up to that challenge and find more in himself. At the moment, we are seeing a happier Hamilton, and a happy Hamilton is a fast Hamilton.”

With an eighth title becoming a clear goal, the former Williams driver believes that it will be an integral part of negotiations about the contract with Mercedes. It has been reported that the seven-time world champion might be negotiating a £250 million deal along with a 10-year ambassadorship for the Mercedes brand.

TV pundit suggests Lewis Hamilton could announce new contract at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton in action

Sky Sports commentator David Croft believes that Lewis Hamilton could wrap up his contract negotiations at Silverstone. The Briton believes the negotiations are less about the money and more about the longevity of his career and future in Motorsport.

This includes various other activities such as an ambassadorial role with the Mercedes brand and work he plans to do in F1 and motorsport. Speaking on Sky Sports F1, Croft said:

“The devil is in the detail. Lewis wants to stay at Mercedes. Mercedes want to stay with him. It will get done. It won't be about money, it will be about support for the Hamilton commission, support with the various things Lewis wants to do - tie ups in the future, maybe an ambassadorial role. There will be lots of different things that need sorting out but it will get done. It wouldn't surprise me if it gets done at Silverstone, that would be a logical thing.”

With the current contract ending by the end of the 2023 season, Lewis Hamilton is negotiating a further extension with Mercedes itself. Although there have been rumours in the past about him thinking of a potential team switch, the current narrative suggests he will continue with Mercedes.

However, with an eighth title as one of the goals of the Briton’s career, the Brackley outfit will have to ensure he is provided with a winning car and the tools to be in a title chase.

