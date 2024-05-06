Sky Sports presenter Danica Patrick praised McLaren driver Lando Norris after the Briton won his maiden Formula 1 race by holding off Max Verstappen's continuous push and ending his 110-race winless streak.

The Miami International Autodrome witnessed the MCL38 run with a heavily upgraded package and the Papaya Orange team exercising dominance over Red Bull, claiming their first win since the Italian GP in 2021. Verstappen was the polesitter in the 57-lap dash and led the pack until a run-in with a bollard on Lap 21 and the subsequent pitstop on Lap 24 handed the authority over to Oscar Piastri.

Moving forward, Lap 28 saw Lando Norris maintaining his recently grabbed lead over the Dutchman after the Brit benefitted from the pitstop under Full Safety Car prompted by the crash between Logan Sargeant and Kevin Magnussen.

From there, until the checkered flag dropped, Norris dominated the race, ending his unwanted feat of 15 podiums without a win, including his recent P2 at the Chinese GP. Moreover, he masterfully defended against a constant challenge from Verstappen in P2, who struggled in his RB20 while trying to make his way past the 2024 Miami GP winner.

Witnessing how the 24-year-old showcased supreme resilience on the track, fending off the 3x WDC to fulfill his drought, Danica Patrick lauded Norris' run, saying (via Sky Sports):

"So much talent. He has a personality of a champion. He has confidence. He's fast, he's funny. You just get a feeling that some day he will win a championship. I'm sure it will feel so sweet after the lows and highs of the last couple races. It's been up and down, so to see him put it together, and that smile on his face, he's going to be famous in McLaren for a long time."

Lando Norris is "not gonna sleep" as he eyes to cherish the Miami blues and replicate the historic win at his home

After claiming his first win since his Formula 1 debut at the 2019 Australian Grand Prix, Lando Norris hinted at savoring the Miami nightlife by revealing his "not gonna sleep" intention.

Norris kicked off his 57-lap Miami run from fourth place but plummeted to sixth after Sergio Perez went off the track limits on Turn 1, creating a gap for Oscar Piastri to charge from P6 to P3. As a result, a tough battle for contention between Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and Piastri ensued on the opening lap.

Nevertheless, as the Safety Car got deployed after Magnussen's wreck, Lando Norris found himself as the sole benefactor, exiting the pits as the frontrunner and leading the pack on the 5.412 km asphalt, until he etched the much-awaited triumph to his name. Moreover, Lando Norris has ended his displeasing fate of having the maximum number of podiums without a race win.

Post his adrenaline-packed weekend in the Hard Rock Stadium, the McLaren driver revealed his night plans for the Magic City, whilst unfurling his desire to emulate the feat at his home race, the 2024 British GP, saying (via ray on X):

"I’m not gonna sleep i’m going all the way! i might have more than just a scratch on my nose tomorrow. I was kind of hoping it was going to be at silverstone but i’ll try to do it there as well"

