“Deadpool livery when?”: F1 fans react to Ryan Reynolds investing €200 million in Alpine Racing

F1 fans took to social media to present their demands as Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds has secured a 24% stake in the Alpine F1 team along with his partner and company Maximum Effort Investments.

Reynolds, along with his business partner and actor Rob McElhenney, have recently made a name for themselves in the sports investment market after they bought National League club Wrexham in November of 2020. Under their leadership, the club has earned promotion back to the English Football League after 15 years.

As per estimates, the new group of investors, which includes Reynolds, is pumping €200m into the French outfit. The Investor Group – formed of Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners, and Maximum Effort Investments – have acquired a 24% stake in the F1 team, placing their value in the team at around €900m.

Reacting to the news, F1 fans excitedly took to social media to react to this development, with one fan even claiming that he wanted a Deadpool livery on the car, writing:

Alpine F1 leadership welcome new investors onboard new investors

Alpine F1 CEO Laurent Rossi stated that the new investors onboard will help the team in enhancing their performance on all fronts.

Rossi said, as per F1.com:

“This association is an important step to enhance our performance at all levels. First, Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners, and Maximum Effort Investments, as international players with a strong track record in the sports industry, will bring their recognized expertise to boost our media and marketing strategy, essential to support our sporting performance over the long term."

“Second, the incremental revenue generated will in turn be reinvested in the team, in order to further accelerate our Mountain Climber plan, aimed at catching up with top teams in terms of state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.”

Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo added:

“Formula 1 and Alpine are strategic assets for Renault Group. Over the past two years, we have re-ignited Alpine, capitalizing on its iconic A110 sports coupe, boosting it by entering Formula 1, where it aims to become a championship contender. This partnership will accelerate Alpine F1 development by diversifying revenue drivers and increasing brand value.”

It will be fascinating to see if the French outfit can utilize these new funds wisely to make their team more marketable and reach their goal of achieving €8 billion in revenue in 2030 and breaking even in 2026.

