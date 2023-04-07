"DID I READ THIS RIGHT?" Max Verstappen being praised by Johnny Herbert leaves the fans perplexed

Former F1 driver and pundit Johnny Herbert mentioned that he considers Red Bull driver Max Verstappen to be 'one of the best' drivers in F1 history already.

The reigning double world champion has already won two titles and 37 race wins in his flourishing career so far and is projected to go even higher given the dominance of the Austrian team.

Herbert's claims of including Verstappen in the all-time list did not sit well with some F1 fans online, who took to Twitter to express their views. One fan was shocked that the F1 pundit included the Dutch driver in the list, saying:

"DID I READ THIS RIGHT??"

"Now he's achieved two titles I think he's already there as one of the best we've seen."



"I think with Max Verstappen to me there is a wow factor" - Johnny Herbert

The former F1 driver stated that Max Verstappen has something extra that separates him from the rest of the grid. He also commented that he saw the same 'wow' factor in Lewis Hamilton when he came up in the sport.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said:

"There was always the talk before he won his first world championship that this guy is the next big thing. So it was almost like there was always an understanding anyway, that this guy's pretty hot and pretty special. Now, he's achieved two titles I think he's already there as one of the best we've seen. I always enjoy watching him today, and I always get wowed by what he does today."

"Just as I got wowed by what Lewis [Hamilton] did only a couple of years ago, it hasn't finished for him yet, but there was a wow factor to him. I think with Max to me there is a wow factor. Whatever you think of Max with his elbows out type of racing, that's part and parcel of racing to be perfectly honest. It's not my style but that really doesn't matter. Because what he actually does with a racing car sometimes is pretty unbelievable."

He added:

"I enjoy what he's doing at the present time but where he is in the pecking order is a hard one because the times are so much different than what they were. It's hard but for me already he is one of the best we've seen because I think, for me, it's always about consistency, and he does not make mistakes."

There is a possibility that given his career trajectory, Max Verstappen might catch up and even surpass Lewis Hamilton's records.

