"Even Max was impressed by the move": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's overtake on Charles Leclerc at the 2023 F1 Mexican GP

F1 fans were left impressed by Lewis Hamilton's overtake on Charles Leclerc at the 2023 Mexican GP on Sunday and claimed that even his rival Max Verstappen was impressed by the move.

The Mercedes driver had to pull off one of the best overtakes of the race to move into second position after the red flag restart in the second half of the Grand Prix. Hamilton had to make full use of the tire offset that he had on the pole sitter and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc to have any chance of closing the gap to Verstappen at the front.

He did so by going on the grass and kicking up some dirt to make his way past the Monegasque. F1 fans took to social media to react to the move, with one fan claiming that while watching the overtake in the cooldown room even Verstappen was impressed, saying:

"Even Max was impressed by the move in the cool-down room..."

Lewis Hamilton decodes his overtake on Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton claimed that the W14 wasn't very fast on the straight throughout the Mexican GP weekend and he had to use every possible button on the steering wheel to give him more power to pass Leclerc on lap 40.

Speaking about the overtake in his post-race press conference, Lewis Hamilton said:

"Yeah, honestly, this weekend, we've been very, very slow on the straight. In general, we've been quite draggy on the straights more often than not but this weekend, you know, like yesterday, we were losing like two-and-a-half tenths just into Turn 1 before we even start braking. So, these guys were very slippery on the straights so, trying to follow closely through Turns 16 and 17 was, was really the only way that I could get close enough and have an opportunity to make the DRS impactful.

"And yeah, finally, I pressed every button on the steering wheel, maximum power. And I didn't know how far across he was going to go. But split-second decision, I decided to go to the right. There's just enough space there but Charles was really fair. But yeah, great racing."

There is some significance to the overtake as Lewis Hamilton is chasing Red Bull driver Sergio Perez for P2 in the driver's championship. With the help of the overtake, he finished second in the race. He now just finds himself just 20 points behind the Mexican with three races to go in 2023.