"Even Max Verstappen has liked this post": Fans react to the Dutch driver liking a post bashing Red Bull's call to fire Liam Lawson

Max Verstappen's recent social media action caused a major upheaval after Red Bull decided to swap Liam Lawson for Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull. The Christian Horner-led team will have Tsunoda alongside Verstappen from the upcoming Japanese GP. As Red Bull announced the move ahead of the race in Suzuka, Verstappen liked a post that criticised the premature move by the Austrian team

After two back-to-back underwhelming races in Australia and China, Red Bull demoted Lawson back to Racing Bulls, and promoted Tsunoda to Red Bull, for the first time since his debut in 2021. The move has come only two races after Red Bull announced the Kiwi driver for the entirety of the 2025 season.

With this, Tsunoda will become Verstappen's third teammate in four races, and sixth teammate in his Red Bull stint. While the move could be a positive one for the Japanese driver who has been consistent with his performance in the last few years, fans and a few experts believe it was otherwise for Lawson.

They were of the opinion that the promising Kiwi driver did not have enough time to backtrack, understand, and resolve his issue. One such critic was former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde, who called out the Austrian team with his latest Instagram post.

In the post, he reflected on how Red Bull crushed Liam Lawson's spirit by giving him only two races into the season. Interestingly, Verstappen, who follows Mr. Van Der Garde on the Meta-owned platform, liked the post, and this sent fans into a frenzy.

As they came across Verstappen's like on the post, they shared their reactions in the comment section of the post. Here are some reactions from fans taken from Instagram:

Reacting to Verstappen's like, a fan wrote, "Even Max [Verstappen] has liked the post. Speaks volumes."

Another fan wrote, "Max liked this comment. Fully agree BTW. Red Bull need to get their S together."

"Max liking this post means he. truly feels for Liam, him being the mother of all rookies. I hope Liam drives well in Vcarb," wrote a fan.

Another fan wrote, "The level of toxicity in this team is incredible. I've been a fan of this team since I was a kid, but the direction it's going in, is not good at all."

"So glad I'm seeing people sticking up for him, it's so messed up," wrote a fan.

Another fan wrote, "Well said. I love RBR, but they need to take a long hard look at themselves. I hope Liam thrives at Racing Bulls."

Liam Lawson will join rookie Isack Hadjar in the Racing Bulls from the Japanese GP.

Red Bull boss' justification for premature Liam Lawson - Yuki Tsunoda swap

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner shared the justification for his team's 'premature' move on Liam Lawson as they demoted him back to Racing Bulls. Speaking about this, he told the media, as per F1.com,

"It has been difficult to see Liam struggle with the RB21 at the first two races and, as a result, we have collectively taken the decision to make an early switch," Horner told the media as per F1.com. "We came into the 2025 season with two ambitions, to retain the World Drivers' Championship and to reclaim the World Constructors' title and this is a purely sporting decision."

"We acknowledge there is a lot of work to be done with the RB21 and Yuki's experience will prove highly beneficial in helping to develop the current car. We welcome him to the Team and are looking forward to seeing him behind the wheel of the RB21," he further added.

Notably, Liam Lawson's lack of performance as compared to Yuki Tsunoda in Australia and China is said to be the reason behind the move. However, paddock chatters also state that Honda's role behind the swap also played an important part.

