“Even during summer break, Max is driving a Newey spaceship”: F1 fans react to Max Verstappen driving his $3,500,000 supercar

F1 fans could not keep calm after Max Verstappen was spotted driving an Aston Martin Valkyrie in a recent video.

The $3.5 million car is one of the most sought-after engineering masterpieces in the automobile world. The supercar is designed by Red Bull F1 Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey in collaboration with the iconic British brand. The project between the pair garnered universal acclaim and the result, the first hypercar, pleased every single motorhead in the world.

F1 is currently in the final week of the midseason break which gives everyone involved in the sport to sit back and relax. Max Verstappen was spotted driving the iconic Aston Martin Valkyrie on the roads in his downtime.

Fans online have reacted to a video circulating online in which the two-time world champion can be seen driving the hypercar one-handed. One fan even stated that the Dutch driver was driving an Adrian Newey spaceship even off the track referencing the RB19 on track, writing:

“Even during summer break, Max is driving a Newey spaceship."

Max Verstappen compares the environment of Mercedes and Red Bull

The Dutch driver stated that he won't have any problems shifting to the Mercedes environment as he only would have to make certain adjustments if he is needed in the team.

Speaking with De Telegraaf, he said:

“It is indeed a very different environment. It’s always important to be yourself and keep telling it like it is. Then it doesn’t matter to me where that is. If a team really wants me in such a situation, they will also go for you and I think you can also slightly adjust certain things. Then you come together, so to speak.”

Max Verstappen also spoke about the dominance of Red Bull in 2023 and added:

“In the past, I never could have imagined that I would achieve this success. I dreamed of reaching Formula 1 and maybe one day driving for a top team. This is what I’ve always worked for. If people now start shouting that it’s boring, so be it. I also know the other side of the coin. I don’t think it’s boring at all.”

It will be interesting to see if the two-time world champion's streak is ever broken this season. There is a good possibility that Red Bull can win the remaining 11 races as well.