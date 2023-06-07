F1 abandons plans for a race in Africa as Belgian GP gets a reprieve: Reports 

F1 may not be racing in Kylami International Circuit in South Africa during the 2024 season.

There has been a lot anticipation over the discussions of reintroducing Kylami onto the F1 calendar to host a race on the African continent in the coming years. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton had been pushing for a race in the continent to make the championship truly global.

However, as per RacingNews365, sources have reported that the race in Kylami might not be going ahead due to political reasons. South Africa has been accused by other countries like the USA of helping Russia by supplying military aid in their annexation of Ukraine since 2022.

F1 has already taken a stance on the subject and refused to race in Russia in the foreseeable future. With South Africa allegedly acting as a supporter of Russia, the sport may be forced to do the same in the African region. The news may be a relief for the Belgian GP organizers, as the race in Spa was touted to be the one getting replaced.

F1 seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton on his 'dream' to race in Kylami

Lewis Hamilton had previously stated on multiple occasions that it was his dream to race in South Africa. The British racer said he has been pushing the sport in bringing Kylami to the calendar.

Speaking to ESPN, Lewis Hamilton said:

"Yeah I've been chatting about having a race in Miami and the next one I've been talking about is South Africa and that's what I'm pushing for in the background so hopefully you'll see that come to light soon as well."

Hamilton added:

"It's a real big dream for me to race in South Africa, and race in Africa in my career is a huge, huge dream for me. I know I have a big following out there and I know a lot of people are into Formula One now there so I'm pushing as hard as I can in the background and I'm going high up to make sure we have that race happen."

Although there has been no official statement from F1 or the Kylami circuit organizers, a confirmation might soon be available for the fans from the sport. It would be fascinating to see if the sport will look for another track in the African continent to host a race if the Kylami talks do fall through.

