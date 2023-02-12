F1 boss Stefano Domenicali criticizes Andretti's approach - "There is a process to respect"

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has criticized Andretti's approach to joining the sport. The sport's boss called Andretti's approach 'vocal' and 'not smart', claiming that there is due process to respect.

F1 Media @F1Media Stefano Domenicali



Turkey has a very special place in the heart of F1 with so many incredible people. The tragedy that has taken place there has shocked us all and we pray for the victims and the people of Turkey. Stefano DomenicaliTurkey has a very special place in the heart of F1 with so many incredible people. The tragedy that has taken place there has shocked us all and we pray for the victims and the people of Turkey.

Andretti is the sport's latest aspirant and hopes to make up the 11th team on the grid. The American team recently lashed out at current teams, calling them greedy for hindering Andretti's entry into the sport - due to the price pool being diluted with the entry of a new player. Domenicali believes that calling other teams greedy is wrong and is likely to only delay the process.

In an exclusive interview with Sky F1's Martin Brundle, Stefano Domenicali said:

"First of all, we are very welcoming of everyone that is bringing value to the racing. I think we need to respect everyone. There are teams like Mario and Michael Andretti being very vocal about their will to enter Formula 1.

"But in my view [it is] not smart to say that teams are greedy. There are others that are much less vocal that would like to come into Formula 1, so there is a process to respect and we will make sure together with the FIA that the process will be respected."

This isn't the first time F1 snubbed the Andretti name

Vincenzo Landino @vincenzolandino BREAKING: FIA chief Mohammed ben Sulayem gives up hands-on control of F1 as Stefano Domenicali backs drivers over political speech.



F1’s power on full display. BREAKING: FIA chief Mohammed ben Sulayem gives up hands-on control of F1 as Stefano Domenicali backs drivers over political speech. F1’s power on full display. https://t.co/uczZAeDO0c

Mario Andretti hopes to become F1's latest entrant but has faced decent backlash from other teams regarding his team's potential future in the sport. However, this isn't the first time the sport has snubbed the Andretti name.

The American driver could have made his debut in the sport at the 1986 F1 Canadian GP. The American Haas team (not related to the one on the grid today) needed a replacement following Patrick Tambay's heavy crash during the warmup session.

Mario Andretti's son, Michael Andretti, was the perfect man for the occasion, having won the Formula Super Vee and Formula Mondial series'. The driver was then driving in the highly-esteemed CART series and could easily be the man to replace Tambay in Canada.

However, F1's former governing body, the FISA, denied Andretti a super license, which is needed to enter the sport. While the FIA currently has a points-based system that dictates who will be issued a super license, things were a lot more informal back in the day.

A less experienced Canadian racer, Allen Berg, replaced Tambay that weekend, leading to heartbreak for Mario Andretti's son.

Michael Andretti had to wait seven more years for a debut with McLaren. By then, the driver had clinched many more CART victories and even managed to win the title in 1991. It is still unclear whether we will see Andretti's name in the sport in 2026.

Poll : 0 votes