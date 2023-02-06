F1-FIA war has teams wanting Mohammed Ben Sulayem fired: "Everyone thinks he's got to go"

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been the target of F1 authorities and owners for a while now, and team principals have recently issued their statements against him.

There have been many issues that have been of concern for Sulayem and it is tough to say if anything is in his favor. Adding onto this, one of the team principles on the F1 grid stated that no one wants him (Ben Sulayem) to be the president of the FIA and that everyone would like to see him go.

The team principal stated this to the BBC on the account of being anonymous.

"Everyone thinks he’s got to go."

However, the statements do not end there as PlanetF1 quoted many such people who opted to stay anonymous. None of these statements justify what has been raised against the FIA president.

"There has been widespread disgust."

There have been talks about Ben Sulayem making sexist comments earlier in his career. One person stated that these issues have been bringing senior authorities like CEOs down almost every other day and recommended that he should apologize for the same.

"Those kind of comments bring down CEOs every day. What he really should be doing is back-pedalling and apologising. ‘I made those comments 21 years ago. I regret them,’ … whatever he wants to say."

Rob Myers @RobLMyers



IMO, Benny was pushed forward by others who knew he’d fail. Who is well placed to take over if he goes? A certain Mrs Ecclestone is an

It’s clear that @Ben_Sulayem isn’t up to the job. No surprise that the #F1 teams and Liberty are concerned.IMO, Benny was pushed forward by others who knew he’d fail. Who is well placed to take over if he goes? A certain Mrs Ecclestone is an @fia VP… It’s clear that @Ben_Sulayem isn’t up to the job. No surprise that the #F1 teams and Liberty are concerned. IMO, Benny was pushed forward by others who knew he’d fail. Who is well placed to take over if he goes? A certain Mrs Ecclestone is an @fia VP…https://t.co/vgb7bq8i40

F1 driver speaks about new regulations from the FIA

One of the things that has been troubling Mohammed Ben Sulayem is the new rule that the FIA imposed on Formula 1 drivers for the upcoming season. This states that any driver making religious or political comments will be awarded a race ban or a $250,000 fine.

This has backfired since many drivers, including the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, are known for raising awareness against racial abuse and related things. Valtteri Bottas also stated that drivers should have their own will to say things. PlanetF1 quoted Bottas as saying:

"I don’t understand why they want to control us. I think we should have the right to talk about what we want. That’s how I see it, but we’ll see what happens."

Mohammed Ben Sulayem @Ben_Sulayem As the custodians of motorsport, the FIA, as a non-profit organisation, is cautious about alleged inflated price tags of $20bn being put on F1. (1/3) As the custodians of motorsport, the FIA, as a non-profit organisation, is cautious about alleged inflated price tags of $20bn being put on F1. (1/3)

Another comment from the FIA president that got him into controversy was about the inflation in F1's value. Earlier, a Saudi Arabian prince had offered $20 billion to take ownership of Liberty Media (Formula 1 comes under it).

Concerning this, Ben Sulayem tweeted that no such 'inflated' estimation of the sport should be made, labeling the FIA as the "custodians of motorsport."

