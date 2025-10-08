F1 pundit: McLaren’s ‘papaya rules’ in jeopardy after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri’s opening lap incident in Singapore

F1 pundit Ted Kravitz believed that McLaren might abandon their 'papaya rules' after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's opening rap incident in the recently concluded 2025 Singapore Grand Prix last weekend. The Woking-based outfit claimed consecutive Constructors' Championships after they finished P3 and P4 at the iconic Marina Bay Circuit.

The British team had been the class of the field in the 2025 season and had dominated the grid for two-thirds of the year. Apart from being the fastest car on the grid this year, they have also allowed their drivers, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, to compete for the driver standings, giving them equal status.

The team has implemented 'Papaya Rules' on multiple occasions over the past 15 months to keep things fair and equal between the duo. However, they decided to let the duo compete hard in Singapore despite Lando Norris making contact with Oscar Piastri in his bid to move into the podium positions.

While the Aussie enquired about the team's intervention, McLaren remained out of the matter. In the recent Sky Sports F1 podcast, Kravitz believed that the 'Papaya Rules' might be abandoned for the remainder of the season, claiming:

"I think this is the one that's going to tip them into actually having to abandon, not the papaya rules, which just say 'don't crash into each other', but the consequences that happen after that."

McLaren has often instructed its drivers to follow 'Papaya Rules' on multiple occasions and manage the situation with objectivity.

F1 pundit gives her honest take on McLaren's 'Papaya Rules'

Former Williams F1 test driver and pundit Jamie Chadwick believed that McLaren was trying to be "too fair" by implementing the 'Papaya Rules' on the track.

On the podcast, the three-time W Series champion gave her unfiltered take on the subject and said:

"I think McLaren are almost trying to be too fair all the time. "They're trying so hard to keep it equal between the pair of them that that's what's caused this kind of situation where Oscar, and I can't actually blame him for it, is on the radio making these calls to try to get the position back, because you've got to play the system, you've got to work with everything you've got.

"What I want to see now is the rules put to the side. Obviously, they can't be taking each other out, but I cannot wait to see them go wheel to wheel. Now, the potential situation allows for that. They say that it's allowed for the whole year through, but equally, it hasn't been a crunch point in the season with the championship."

The reigning world champions tied Red Bull by achieving the Constructor's title with six races remaining after the latter did the same in 2023.

About the author Devang Chauhan



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More